Tulisa explains absence from I'm A Celebrity final as campmates share support

Tulisa reflected on her time in the I'm A Celebrity camp as she missed the final. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Tulisa has broken her silence after fans spotted she was missing from the I'm A Celebrity final on Sunday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tulisa, 36, has explained why she missed the final of I'm A Celebrity as Danny Jones was named King of the Jungle.

The N-Dubz star flew back to the UK shortly after she was voted out of the Australian jungle, around a week before the final took place, due to struggles with her mental health.

During the final, we saw all the campmates return to watch the moment Danny became the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2024, with Coleen Rooney coming second and Reverend Richard Coles coming third.

However, missing from the line-up (which included Jane Moore, Oti Mabuse, Maura Higgins, GK Barry, Alan Halsall and more) was Tulisa, who has now broken her silence on her absence.

Tulisa left Australia shortly after being voted off I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram following the final, Tulisa shared a collection of pictures from her time in the jungle, sharing the caption: "Looking back at some of my favourite moments from the @Imacelebrity jungle. It’s been a whirlwind.

"Thank you to @itv for the experience and sending so much love to my Jungle Fam before the final tonight. Sorry I can’t be there to celebrate with you all ❤️."

Her campmates were quick to rally around her, with Oti posting love hearts on the post, while Maura wrote: "Miss you wanna squeeze you love you ❤️❤️." Dean also showed support for the star, commenting: : "We love you ❤️ you are with us in spirit my babe and can’t wait to see you when we get home xxxx."

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

Tulisa's team previously explained the reason she had left Australia shortly after being voted out, and in turn why she would not be at the final.

Her representatives said in a statement: "The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans.

"She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her."

They added: "It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time."

Tulisa has opened up about feeling overwhelmed after coming out of the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: ITV

Tulisa also took to her social media herself to explain why she had deleted posts from her Instagram of the show, and why she hadn't appeared on the spin-off Unpacked following her exit.

She told fans in a video: "Hey guys, I'm just doing a little video to clear a few things up. When I first came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening, my friends went to bed and I was on my Instagram, just trying to have a casual scroll at some funny stuff."

She went on: "I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding - in all the most positive way, but because it's been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily and I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed.

"And I was like, do you know what? I need to just take a little bit of time for me and just chill. This is all just feeling a bit much at the moment."