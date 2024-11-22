I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

22 November 2024, 14:32

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?
How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024? From Coleen Rooney to Tulisa and Oti Mabuse, here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 line-up this year stars Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Oti Mabuse, Barry McGuigan, Danny Jones, GK Barry, Alan Halsall, Jane Moore, Melvin Odoom and Dean McCullough - with Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles joining as late arrivals.

The 12 celebrities are giving up their lives of luxury to spend what could be three weeks in the Australian jungle, sleeping outside, eating basic meals and taking part in gruesome Bushtucker Trials.

Although ITV never reveal how much each celebrity is paid to put themselves through this, it is believed the show shell out thousands to book the best stars.

Now, PR expert Riley Gardiner has estimated how much each of the stars could be taking home, sharing her predictions with OK! magazine.

Coleen Rooney could be making as much as £1.5million for I'm A Celebrity
Coleen Rooney could be making as much as £1.5million for I'm A Celebrity . Picture: ITV

Coleen Rooney - £500,000 / £1.5million

It has been widely reported in the press that Coleen Rooney was paid a whopping £1.5million to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity, making her the highest paid star to appear on the ITV show.

PR expert Riley Gardiner has said, however, that she believes this number may not be accurate, adding that she believes it could be a low lower.

"She's riding a wave of media interest with the whole 'Wagatha Christie' saga, so the show would need to dig deep into its pockets to bring her in - think £500,000 to £600,000, at least," Riley said.

She added: "Coleen's public image is strong right now, and people are genuinely curious about her, so she'd definitely pull in a lot of viewers."

Tulisa Contostavlos – £200,000

The second highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of 2024 is said to be N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos (alongside Oti Mabuse). It is believed she could be making as much as £200,000 from her time in the jungle.

Oti Mabuse – £200,000

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse is believed to be making the same amount as Tulisa on this year's I'm A Celebrity.

Danny Jones – £150,000

McFly's Danny Jones is already a firm favourite with I'm A Celebrity viewers, making the estimated £150K ITV have spent on him worth it.

GK Barry – £150,000

Despite not being as well known as some of the other campmates, social media star and podcaster GK Barry is estimated to be pocketing as much as £150,000 for her time in the jungle.

Alan Halsall – £100,000 / £150,000

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is estimated to be being paid between £100,000 to £150,000 for his time in the I'm A Celebrity camp.

Riley said: "Soap stars are often jungle favourites since they bring a steady fanbase and relatable charm.

"Alan's been on Corrie for ages, so he's a familiar face, and his down-to-earth vibe would make him a strong addition."

Oti Mabuse is said to be making around £200,000 for her time on I'm A Celebrity
Oti Mabuse is said to be making around £200,000 for her time on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Jane Moore – £120,000

Loose Women star Jane Moore is also estimated to be making a huge amount for her time in the Australian jungle, with her fee said to be around £120,000.

Barry McGuigan – £100,000

Former boxer turned promoter and manger Barry McGuigan could be making as much as £100,000 for his time on I'm A Celebrity.

Melvin Odoom – £90,000

Melvin Odoom is one of the lower paid celebrities taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2024, however, he is still estimated to be making £90,000.

Dean McCullough - £60,000

Dean McCullough is the lowest paid star to be taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity, taking home an estimated £60,000.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession
Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

One Direction members emotionally reunite at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction members emotionally reunite at church

Lucy Jo-Hudson and Alan Halsall together on the red carpet

Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Top Christmas Markets revealed

7 of the best UK Christmas markets of 2024 revealed

Christmas

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

Dougie Poynter in 2017

Dougie Poynter facts: McFly star's age, girlfriend, family and career explained

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Rev Richard Coles has made millions of pounds over the years

Reverend Richard Coles net worth: His secret millions revealed

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed
Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle

Reverend Richard Coles facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career revealed
Tulisa is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2024

Tulisa’s cosmetic surgery explained amid health battle