I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

By Alice Dear

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024? From Coleen Rooney to Tulisa and Oti Mabuse, here's what we know.

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 line-up this year stars Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Oti Mabuse, Barry McGuigan, Danny Jones, GK Barry, Alan Halsall, Jane Moore, Melvin Odoom and Dean McCullough - with Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles joining as late arrivals.

The 12 celebrities are giving up their lives of luxury to spend what could be three weeks in the Australian jungle, sleeping outside, eating basic meals and taking part in gruesome Bushtucker Trials.

Although ITV never reveal how much each celebrity is paid to put themselves through this, it is believed the show shell out thousands to book the best stars.

Now, PR expert Riley Gardiner has estimated how much each of the stars could be taking home, sharing her predictions with OK! magazine.

Coleen Rooney - £500,000 / £1.5million

It has been widely reported in the press that Coleen Rooney was paid a whopping £1.5million to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity, making her the highest paid star to appear on the ITV show.

PR expert Riley Gardiner has said, however, that she believes this number may not be accurate, adding that she believes it could be a low lower.

"She's riding a wave of media interest with the whole 'Wagatha Christie' saga, so the show would need to dig deep into its pockets to bring her in - think £500,000 to £600,000, at least," Riley said.

She added: "Coleen's public image is strong right now, and people are genuinely curious about her, so she'd definitely pull in a lot of viewers."

Tulisa Contostavlos – £200,000

The second highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of 2024 is said to be N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos (alongside Oti Mabuse). It is believed she could be making as much as £200,000 from her time in the jungle.

Oti Mabuse – £200,000

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse is believed to be making the same amount as Tulisa on this year's I'm A Celebrity.

Danny Jones – £150,000

McFly's Danny Jones is already a firm favourite with I'm A Celebrity viewers, making the estimated £150K ITV have spent on him worth it.

GK Barry – £150,000

Despite not being as well known as some of the other campmates, social media star and podcaster GK Barry is estimated to be pocketing as much as £150,000 for her time in the jungle.

Alan Halsall – £100,000 / £150,000

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is estimated to be being paid between £100,000 to £150,000 for his time in the I'm A Celebrity camp.

Riley said: "Soap stars are often jungle favourites since they bring a steady fanbase and relatable charm.

"Alan's been on Corrie for ages, so he's a familiar face, and his down-to-earth vibe would make him a strong addition."

Jane Moore – £120,000

Loose Women star Jane Moore is also estimated to be making a huge amount for her time in the Australian jungle, with her fee said to be around £120,000.

Barry McGuigan – £100,000

Former boxer turned promoter and manger Barry McGuigan could be making as much as £100,000 for his time on I'm A Celebrity.

Melvin Odoom – £90,000

Melvin Odoom is one of the lower paid celebrities taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2024, however, he is still estimated to be making £90,000.

Dean McCullough - £60,000

Dean McCullough is the lowest paid star to be taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity, taking home an estimated £60,000.