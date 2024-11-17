Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

17 November 2024, 21:00

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star
GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star. Picture: Instagram/@ellarutherford_

By Hope Wilson

Who is GK Barry dating? Here is everything you need to know about her famous girlfriend Ella Rutherford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

GK Barry is one of the campmates taking part in I'm A Celebrity 2024, and as we get to know her better, talk has turned to her famous girlfriend Ella Rutherford.

As the Saving Grace podcast host joins Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Alan Halsall and more in the jungle, Grace's private life has come under the spotlight.

Whilst she tends to keep her relationship out of public view, fans were quick to discover that the internet personality was dating a very famous sports star.

Who is GK Barry's partner? Here is everything you need to know about her relationship with girlfriend Ella Rutherford.

Ella Rutherford and GK Barry teased their relationship on social media
Ella Rutherford and GK Barry teased their relationship on social media. Picture: Instagram/@ellarutherford_

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford?

GK is currently in a relationship with English footballer, 24-year-old Ella Rutherford. The sports star currently plays for Ipswich Town but was previously a player for Bristol City and Charlton Athletic.

Ella has also managed to carve out a solid social media presence, boasting over 50,000 followers on her Instagram account @ellarutherford_.

How long have GK Barry and Ella Rutherford been together?

It appears that the pair have been dating since 2024, with their relationship becoming serious over the summer.

An insider told The Sun at the time: "GK has been seeing Ella for a while but they are very much official now.

"They grew even closer on holiday in Benidorm and GK has met all her family."

Ella Rutherford is a professional football player
Ella Rutherford is a professional football player. Picture: Getty

Prior to this the pair tried to keep their relationship secret for as long as possible, with GK refusing to give out Ella's real name during interviews, calling her 'Eyelashes' instead.

During an episode of the Saving Grace podcast, GK revealed: "I'm not gonna say who it is, but I'm gonna give her a nickname called eyelashes.

"So whenever I refer to eyelashes, I am talking about the love of my life. I'm in love. And yeah, it has been three weeks, but that's fine. That's absolutely fine. She came to me like a dream, and I was obsessed."

She continued: "I feel like I've been missing out. I feel like I went very wrong with men. I don't like men anymore. I will never go back to a man. God forbid. Yeah, I just love it. I just love it.

"I feel like I've got spring in my step. I feel like I'm glowing. It's the lesbian glow. I've got it. And yeah, that's my life update.

"But yeah, I don't think I'll ever hard launch though, just because I have been scared off. That been much trauma, many tears, but for now it's eyelashes and I can't wait."

GK Barry and Ella Rutherford have been dating for months
GK Barry and Ella Rutherford have been dating for months. Picture: Instagram/@ellarutherford_

What has GK Barry said about Ella Rutherford?

Speaking prior to entering the jungle, GK said she'll miss Ella the most, stating: "When you are missing home and all you want is your comfort people, then that will be hard if they are not there.

“But my girlfriend is also very excited for me and thinks I will do really well."

She went on to add: "I have got her a cardboard cut out of me so it’s not weird when I am away!"

Ella also shared a sweet Instagram post to GK before she went into the jungle, posting a picture of her girlfriend in her jungle gear, writing: "My little jungle babe❤️ LFG x"

