Reverend Richard Coles facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career revealed

20 November 2024, 21:00

Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle
Rev Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

What happened to Richard Coles's ex-husband? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star including his singing career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reverend Richard Coles has officially entered the I'm A Celebrity 2024 jungle as a newcomer alongside former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Joining a huge celebrity line up including Coleen Rooney, Oti Mabuse and Danny Jones, Richard Coles is coming in hoping he can be a real asset to camp, maybe even taking the title of King of the Jungle.

Rising to fame, Richard was the instrumentalist part of the pop band, The Communards, alongside Jimmy Sommerville before going on to become an author and broadcaster.

Named one of the most famous priests in the UK, here's everything you need to know from his age, where he's from, his ex-husband and his dating life.

Reverend Richard Coles retired as a priest in 2022
Reverend Richard Coles retired as a priest in 2022. Picture: Getty

How old is Reverend Richard Coles and where is he from?

Born on March 26, 1962, he celebrated his 62nd birthday in 2024.

He was raised in Northampton and later traveled to London to continue his studies in theology.

Is Reverend Richard Coles still a priest?

Richard retired from his clerical duties in 2022 after serving as a priest for the Church of England in a village called Finedon in Northamptonshire. He was there between 2011-2022.

How did Reverend Richard Coles become famous?

As a teenager, Richard moved to London where he met friend and singer Jimmy Somerville and eventually created band, The Communards.

They had big hits including 'Don't Leave Me This Way' but their fame was short lived when they split in 1988.

Following this, Richard became ordained in 2005 while carrying on his broadcasting career. He also appeared as a panellist on TV shows including Would I Lie To You?, Have I Got News For You and QI.

He became the main inspiration behind BBC show Rev of which he worked as a consultant for.

Richard is also no stranger to reality TV, appearing on Celebrity Masterchef, Strictly Come Dancing and now I'm A Celebrity.

He is also the famous author of a number of books including his 'Murder' series.

Richard Coles is a famous musician, author and TV personality
Richard Coles is a famous musician, author and TV personality. Picture: Getty

What happened to Richard Coles's ex-husband?

In 2019, Richard confirmed his husband David Coles had died at the age of 42 due to alcoholism.

In an extract from his book 'The Madness Of Grief: A Memoir Of Love And Loss' he said: "It was really, really tough to see somebody you love destroy himself. It is like someone is drowning and you throw them a lifebelt but they are just not taking the lifebelt.

"And I did try everything I could think of to help him stop drinking, and in fairness to him he did try too, but it was too much for him."

The couple were in a celibate, civil partnership.

Who is Reverend Richard Coles dating now?

In 2023, Richard revealed he was dating actor Richard Can't and spoke on Lorraine about how lovely the relationship was.

At the time he said: "He’s lovely, he’s kind, funny, thoughtful, interesting – and he likes me.

"We walk and we talk, we sing songs around the piano and I help him learn his lines, which I really enjoy – although at times he gets me to stop because I’m enjoying it a little too much.”

Does Reverend Richard Coles have children?

Richard has never had children but has his hands full with five dogs whom he shared with his ex-husband.

His Twitter bio once read: "Carer to FIVE delinquent yet delightful dachshunds."

