Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

By Alice Dear

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner Dickie Grant? How long have they been together? Everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star's love life, explained.

Reverend Richard Coles, 62, has entered the I'm A Celebrity jungle as a late arrival, alongside Love Island star Maura Higgins.

The writer and TV personality hasn't taken long long to warm-up to his new co-star, opening up to her on their first day in camp together about his love life, revealing details from his current romance with actor Dickie Cant.

Richard has previously spoken about finding love following the tragic death of his husband, David, who passed away from liver disease in 2019.

From his relationship with partner Dickie to the death of his husband, here's everything we know about Reverend Richard Coles' love life.

Richard Coles is now in a relationship with actor Dickie Cant. Picture: Getty

Who is Richard Coles partner?

Reverend Richard Coles is in a relationship with actor Dickie Cant, who he met on a dating app two years ago.

Dickie, 59, is an actor who has appeared in Mary Queen of Scots, Stan & Ollie and Doctor Who.

Richard went public with his and Dickie's romance last year, revealing that he thought he was "out of the game" after his husband, David, passed away, prior to meeting his new partner.

Dickie and Richard met on dating app EliteSingles, with the star revealing in an interview: “I wanted to go on a website where I would meet someone who was not looking for a sugar daddy, who was my age, who lived in my sort of world, who I could share my life with."

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Richard revealed that their first date was at the Royal Horticultural Society where they realised how much they had in common.

Opening up to Maura in the jungle, Richard revealed that he's now been with Dickie for two years, explaining that he "didn't see it coming."

Richard Coles' husband David passed away in December 2019. Picture: Twitter/Richard Coles

When and how did Richard Coles' husband die?

Reverend Richard Coles' husband, David, died in December 2019 from liver disease, related to his battle with alcoholism.

Richard and David, a fellow priest, started dating in 2007 and in 2010 entered into a civil partnership. They were together until he passed away at the age of 43-years-old.

Speaking of his death, Richard has previously said:“I often think if someone dies of drink as people used to say, that people filed them under a sort of tragic, squalid death.

"David was so much more than that. I wanted to get a sense of why David was so important to those who loved him before we got to a discussion of what killed him.”