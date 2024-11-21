Reverend Richard Coles net worth: His secret millions revealed

After starting out in music, Rev Richard Coles has gone on to build a successful media empire worth millions.

I'm A Celeb campmate Richard Coles has joined his fellow campmates Down Under in a bid to become King of the Jungle.

While we get to know the star more, many viewers are keen to know more about how the Reverend has made his money.

After staring his career as one half of The Communards with Jimmy Somerville, Richard has continued to increase his bank balance through various ventures. From creating companies to producing novels and appearing on TV, the 62-year-old's entrepreneurial spirit hasn't wavered over the years.

But how much is Richard Coles worth? Here is everything we know about his net worth.

What is Richard Coles net worth?

Rev Richard Coles is estimated to be worth an impressive £3.9 million, according to National World.

The I'm A Celeb star first rose to fame as a member of Bronski Beat and later The Communards, with the band going on to score a number one hit in 1986 with their cover of Don't Leave Me This Way.

As well as banking some cash through his music career, Richard has gone on to make a name from himself on TV, appearing on shows such as including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef, Songs Of Praise and Have I Got News For You? and QI.

The Reverend is also a writer, releasing books such as Fathomless Riches, Murder Before Evensong and A Death In The Parish. His latest novel Murder at the Monastery was released in June 2024, with a book deal to release two more novels in the works.

This series is set to be made into a Channel 5 murder mystery drama which is sure to inject some more wealth into his bank account.

The 62-year-old also owns a company called Mistramark Ltd, with The Sun reporting that the company netted around £940,000 in profit from 2022 to 2023.