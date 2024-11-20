Alan Halsall's ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson breaks silence on his I'm A Celebrity stint

Lucy Jo-Hudson has spoken about Alan Halsall going into the jungle. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ex-Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo has responded to comments about her ex-husband appearing in the ITV jungle.

Alan Halsall has finally entered the I'm A Celebrity 2024 jungle and it didn't take him long before he started speaking about his daughter and ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

Gathering with his campmates including Tulisa and Dean McCullough, the Coronation Street actor admitted he finds dating difficult and that despite his divorce, he's happy with his life.

Alan said: "Lucy left Corrie in about 2005, then we got married in 2009. We then split up after Sienna was born.

"I love what I've got, even now I'm on my own I love just being dad. I've never done dating apps. I don’t even know what I’d do!"

Alan Halsall has daughter Sienna with his ex-wife. Picture: Alan Halsall/Instagram

Lucy and Alan divorced in 2008 after nine years of marriage and at first, things were not amicable between the pair with cheating allegations and social media feuds.

However, the former couple have managed to work through their difficulties for their daughter Sienna.

Actress and ex-wife Lucy-Jo has also spoken up and aired her opinion on Alan entering the jungle recently too.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of her addressing all the rumours. Putting "the record straight", she said: "First of all, me and my ex have been divorced seven years. I actually can’t believe it’s a topic of conversation because it’s pretty boring.

“We share Sienna 50/50. We communicate. She’s a happy kid. We get on great. We have to work out weekends – what we’re swapping, certain days he wants, certain days I want. We’re constantly communicating because it’s important for Sienna and to plan what we’re doing. We don’t want her missing out so we change things for each other.”

Lucy Jo-Hudson has said she will support her ex-husband in the jungle. Picture: Lucy-Jo Hudson/Instagram

Lucy-Jo went on to say she will be watching I'm A Celebrity with their daughter and new husband Lewis to show their support.

"Second of all, myself and Lewis will be sat down with Sienna watching the jungle. We wish him nothing but the best," she added.

"We are going to be there for Sienna supporting her throughout this journey because, yes, she’s going to miss her dad. He’s in her life all the time, so this is quite a strange thing. He is who he is to you guys, but for Sienna, it’s her dad and we’re supporting her through that.”

Alan is joined in the jungle by fellow camp mates including Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Melvin Odoom and Jane Moore.