Tulisa dating history: I'm A Celebrity star's ex-boyfriends and relationships revealed

I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa's ex-boyfriends revealed. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Who has Tulisa dated? Does the I'm A Celebrity star have a boyfriend now? What happened between her and N-Dubz bandmate Fazer? Everything you need to know about the former X Factor judge's relationships explained.

Tulisa, 36, is taking part in this year's I'm A Celebrity alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Jane Moore and the rest of the 2024 line-up.

As the N-Dubz singer gets to know her campmates, the topic of relationships is bound to come up in conversation - so what is Tulisa's current romantic situation? Does she have a boyfriend or is she single?

Tulisa is in fact currently single and has spoken about her dating life recently, revealing last year that she has been celibate for two years while looking for a meaningful romance.

But who has Tulisa previously dated? Here's a look at her dating history, from Cher's nephew to her N-Dubz bandmate Fazer.

Fazer (2010 - 2012)

Tulisa and her N-Dubz bandmate Fazer were in a relationship between 2010 and 2012. Picture: Getty

Tulisa was previously in a relationship with her N-Dubz bandmate Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

The pair were an item from mid 2010 until February 2012 when they split. They remain close friends, however, and have since worked together with the group's comeback alongside the third member, Dappy.

Jody Latham (2012)

Tulisa was linked to Jody Latham in 2012. Picture: Getty

Tulisa was linked to Shameless actor Jody Latham, now 41-years-old, in 2012. Their romance, however, is said to have only lasted a matter of weeks.

At the time, a friend of Jody's told The Sun he felt "life and idiot" after their relationship ended. The source told the publication: "He would have done anything for her, but then she just turned cold on him. From getting 30 text messages a day from her, he suddenly only started to get a couple."

Costas Panayiotou (2014)

In 2014, Tulisa dated multimillionaire playboy Costas Panayiotou, the son of Greek-Cypriot property tycoon, Andreas Panayiotou.

While their romance did not last, a source told The Mirror at the time: "They really hit it off. They have a lot in common and share several friends and interests, as well as a Greek-Cypriot background.

"Costas is a bit younger but that doesn’t seem to matter. It’s exciting. They’ve had a great time."

David King (2017)

Tulisa's most recent public relationship was with David King, the nephew and music producer of icon Cher.

The pair are said to have met when they began working together in the studio. A source told the press at the time: "Things are going really well. They've been spending a lot of time together and are both currently staying at Cher's Malibu home.

"They met earlier this year - he's a music producer and he was working on tracks with Tulisa in the studio for her upcoming project."