When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

18 November 2024, 15:30 | Updated: 18 November 2024, 15:41

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?
When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When will late arrivals Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle? Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 has officially kicked off with the confirmed line-up entering the jungle, but many eagle-eyed viewers have questioned where reported campmates Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are.

The show usually has a total of 12 celebrities taking part in the reality show each series, which means that we're currently two short. As well, late entries into the jungle have happened before.

While it has not been confirmed by ITV yet, Ant and Dec are said to be welcoming the former Love Island star as well as the writer and priest into the Australian jungle in a matter of days.

Here's everything we know so far about when Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Maura and Reverend Richard were not part of the original line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024
Maura and Reverend Richard were not part of the original line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles going on I'm A Celebrity?

Maura Higgins, 33, and Reverend Richard Coles, 62, were part of the 'confirmed' line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024, so where are they?

On Sunday night (November 17th) we watched as ten celebrities entered the jungle, including Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Jane Moore and Tulisa. However, fans noticed Maura and Richard were missing.

According to recent reports, the pair are still set to enter the jungle as late arrivals, with an ITV insider telling the MailOnline: "[Maura] will be arriving this week, the brand trip was always part of the schedule as Maura had agreed to it and it fit into her arrival dates for the Jungle."

It has been reported that Maura and Reverend Richard Coles will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle around one week into the series.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line-up

Read more: I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

Read more: Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

Read more: How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

Heart Bingo Lucky Dip: Who will win I'm A Celeb?
Heart Bingo Lucky Dip: Who will win I'm A Celeb? Picture: Heart

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years

Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

I'm a Celebrity winners

I'm a Celebrity: Who were all the past winners of the show?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

The I'm A Celeb campsite location has been revealed

Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

Trending on Heart

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe

OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time revealed

The best movies of 2024

The best movies of 2024 so far, ranked

East 17 in 1995

Where are East 17 now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship

MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

Married at First Sight

Davina McCall has revealed she has a brain tumour

Davina McCall reveals she is having brain surgery to remove rare tumour

First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 revealed as campmates meet for the first time

GK Barry's real name has been revealed

What is GK Barry's real name? The inspiration behind her name change revealed

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan facts: Boxer's age, wife, children and career explained

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will air every night on ITV2 after the main show on ITV

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, wife, children and career explained