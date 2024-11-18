When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When will late arrivals Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle? Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 has officially kicked off with the confirmed line-up entering the jungle, but many eagle-eyed viewers have questioned where reported campmates Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles are.

The show usually has a total of 12 celebrities taking part in the reality show each series, which means that we're currently two short. As well, late entries into the jungle have happened before.

While it has not been confirmed by ITV yet, Ant and Dec are said to be welcoming the former Love Island star as well as the writer and priest into the Australian jungle in a matter of days.

Here's everything we know so far about when Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

Maura and Reverend Richard were not part of the original line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles going on I'm A Celebrity?

Maura Higgins, 33, and Reverend Richard Coles, 62, were part of the 'confirmed' line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024, so where are they?

On Sunday night (November 17th) we watched as ten celebrities entered the jungle, including Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, Jane Moore and Tulisa. However, fans noticed Maura and Richard were missing.

According to recent reports, the pair are still set to enter the jungle as late arrivals, with an ITV insider telling the MailOnline: "[Maura] will be arriving this week, the brand trip was always part of the schedule as Maura had agreed to it and it fit into her arrival dates for the Jungle."

It has been reported that Maura and Reverend Richard Coles will enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle around one week into the series.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line-up

Read more: I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

Read more: Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

Read more: How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?