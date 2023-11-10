Ant and Dec net worth: How much are the I'm A Celebrity presenters worth?

10 November 2023, 12:22

Ant and Dec net worth: How much are the I'm A Celebrity presenters worth?
Ant and Dec net worth: How much are the I'm A Celebrity presenters worth?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec's net worth is millions thanks to their jobs on I'm A Celebrity, Limitless Win, Britain's Got Talent and more.

Ant and Dec will return to our screens very soon as I'm A Celebrity 2023 kicks off in the Australian jungle.

While Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are best known for hosting the reality TV show, they have had numerous jobs and running roles that have earned them an impressive net worth.

Whether from Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Limitless Win, I'm A Celebrity or Britain's Got Talent, these two have been some of the most consistent presenters for the past two decades.

But just how much are Ant and Dec worth, what is there overall net worth and how much do they get paid for their show?

Ant and Dec have made their millions by presenting some of the biggest TV shows in the UK including I'm A Celebrity
Ant and Dec have made their millions by presenting some of the biggest TV shows in the UK including I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram

Ant and Dec's net worth revealed

Ant and Dec have a current net worth of around £62million each.

According to The Sun, the presenting duo signed a three-year deal worth £40million with ITV in 2022 for shows Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity, Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey.

Their new deal could end up being worth £50million if they decide to extend it beyond three years.

  • WATCH ANT & DEC TAKE ON A BUSHTUCKER TRIAL

Ant & Dec take on three iconic Bushtucker Trials

How did Ant and Dec make their millions?

Ant and Dec first met on the TV show Byker Grove where they reportedly earned £100 a day.

They then went on to try their hand at music and released the hit single ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ in 1994.

The pair later ditched the music career and turned to presenting as they fronted children’s TV shows such as SMTV Live and CD:UK before signing up to Pop Idol, Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent.

Ant and Dec launched a career in music after their time on TV series Byker Grove
Ant and Dec launched a career in music after their time on TV series Byker Grove. Picture: Getty

They are also reported to have invested a lot of their money in property and are believed to own houses worth around £10million combined. In 2019, however, they lost nearly £2.5 million after investing in a luxury property complex in the Algarve which collapsed.

Aside from these jobs and investments, Ant and Dec also own a production company called Mitre and a promotions firm - named after Ant’s dog - called Hurley.

They also own separate production companies, with Ant’s called Teecourt and Dec’s named Deecourt.

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Ant and Dec will return to present another series of I'm A Celebrity this November and December, one of their most lucrative jobs to date.

While we don't know exactly how much the pair make from each series, reports suggest they make an estimated £3.3 million a month each for their stint with ITV.

