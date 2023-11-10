I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

10 November 2023, 14:55

Who are the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestants of all time? From Noel Edmonds to Katie Price and Caitlyn Jenner.

I'm A Celebrity will return later this month as Ant and Dec head to the Australian jungle to welcome a handful of new stars to the show.

While it hasn't been confirmed exactly who will be entering the jungle for 2023, reports are that the line-up has been leaked ahead of the start date - see it here.

Of course, these celebrities won't be putting themselves through the camping conditions and bushtucker trials for nothing and will be paid a varying range of fees for their time on the show.

As we await to new series, take a look at the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestants of all time.

1. Noel Edmonds - £600,000

Noel Edmonds is the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of all time
Noel Edmonds is the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of all time. Picture: ITV

Noel Edmonds is reportedly the highest paid contestant to appear on I'm A Celebrity.

The Deal Or No Deal star arrived into the jungle late in 2018 as a 'surprise' to the other campmates, however, was the first to leave when it came to public vote.

2. Caitlyn Jenner - £500,000

Caitlyn Jenner was reportedly paid £500,000 for entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019
Caitlyn Jenner was reportedly paid £500,000 for entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019. Picture: ITV

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner appeared on I'm A Celebrity back in 2019 and was reportedly paid a whopping £500,000 to appear on the series.

While many viewers were hopeful at the time she would spill some secrets about her life with the most famous family in the world, she kept any bombshell revelations to herself.

3. Harry Redknapp - £500,000

Harry Redknapp became King of the Jungle in 2018
Harry Redknapp became King of the Jungle in 2018. Picture: ITV

Harry Redknapp became the King of the Jungle in 2018 after winning the hearts of the nation.

The football manager was reportedly paid £500,000 to appear on the show.

4. Boy George - £500,000

Boy George was reportedly paid £500,000 to take part in I'm A Celebrity in 2022
Boy George was reportedly paid £500,000 to take part in I'm A Celebrity in 2022. Picture: ITV

Boy George made for interesting viewing on I'm A Celebrity in 2022, and reportedly pocketed £500,000 - like Caitlyn and Harry - from his time on the show.

If this figure is correct, the singer would have been the highest paid star of the series.

5. Katie Price - £450,000

Katie Price returned to the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2009, five years after she first appeared on the show
Katie Price returned to the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2009, five years after she first appeared on the show. Picture: ITV

Katie Price's hefty fee of £450,000 for I'm A Celebrity in 2009 is warranted when you remember that it was on the show five years prior that she met Peter Andre.

In 2004, their romance in the jungle increased the show's popularity and only became more iconic when they wed a year later.

At the time of entering the jungle for a second time, Katie was coming in with a new perspective following her split from the singer.

6. Ian Wright - £400,000

Ian Wright is believed to have been paid £400,000 for appearing on I'm A Celebrity
Ian Wright is believed to have been paid £400,000 for appearing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Former footballer Ian Wright appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2019 and was paid a report £400,000 for his time on the show.

In total, the star lasted 18 days in the jungle.

Here are some more of the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestants of all time:

  • Amir Khan - £400,000
  • Matt Hancock - £400,000
  • Mo Farah - £300,000
  • Mike Tindall - £265,000
  • Nadine Coyle - £250,000
  • Jennie McAlpine - £250,000

Celebrities

Exclusive
Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Celebrities

Celebrities

Celebrities

Celebrities

