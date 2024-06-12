Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

12 June 2024, 17:39

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades
Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Celine Dion is bringing her fans backstage to her life with her new documentary so we take a look at all the important facts you need to know including where she's from, her net worth and music career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion has been in the music industry for decades but was recently forced to take a break due to her health diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

Taking her fans on her journey with her, the singer, famous for songs including the Power of Love, My Heart Will Go On and All By Myself, is launching a raw and honest documentary called I Am: Celine which will show her battle with her illness, family life and her current status with singing.

So as we prepare to get up close and personal with Celine in the new show, we take a deeper look into all the important facts you should know about her including her net worth, age, nationality and even her height.

Here's all the important Celine Dion facts worth knowing including how she took on the Eurovision Song Contest.

Celine Dion singing on stage
Celine Dion is planning a comeback to music despite her health diagnosis. Picture: Getty

How old is Celine Dion?

Looking incredible, Celine is 56 years old and celebrates her birthday on March 30. This makes her star sign an Aries.

Celine started singing from an incredibly young age. In fact, she was just 12 years old when she composed her first song, Ce n'etait qu'un rêve (It was nothing but a dream).

Where is Celine Dion from?

Many ask what Celine's nationality is as she speaks with an accent and she was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada.

Her parents, Therese and Adhemar, were of French descent and she sings many of her song in French too.

How tall is Celine Dion?

Just above average for a woman, Celine is reportedly five foot and seven inches tall. That's 1.71 meters.

Celine Dion cries over stiff-person syndrome in trailer for documentary

What is Celine Dion's net worth?

After decades releasing number one hits and albums, it's not a surprise to hear Celine is worth an incredible $480million, around £375million in the UK.

The majority of her wealth comes from her music which includes 11 world wide tours, two Las Vegas residencies and of course some impressive record sales.

Her new I Am: Celine documentary will also give her net worth a boost.

Did Celine Dion win the Eurovision Song Contest?

Adding more confusion to where Celine is from, she also represented Switzerland in the Eurovision in 1988, which she won.

The country found a singer they liked at the time and allowed her to represent them. Following her win, she became recognised all over the globe.

What are Celine Dion's top songs?

Celine has a whole career of incredible hits to boast about but some of her top songs include:

  • My Heart Will Go On
  • I'm Alive
  • It's All Coming Back To Me
  • All By Myself
  • The Power of Love
  • I Love You
  • That's The Way It is
  • Just Walk Away
  • Think Twice
  • Loved Me Back To Life

