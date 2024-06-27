Celine Dion 'Love Again' lyrics and meaning explained

27 June 2024, 14:56

Celine Dion's new single is out
Celine Dion's new single is out. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What are the lyrics to 'Love Again' by Celine Dion and what is the song about?

Celine Dion has touched viewers around the world following the release of her Prime documentary I Am: Celine Dion, and now fans are looking to hear new music from the superstar singer.

After cancelling her world tour following her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, Celine recently dropped the song 'Love Again', a moving ballad which has captured the hearts of her followers.

While she is known for hits such as 'My Heart Will Go On', 'I Drove All Night' and 'Think Twice', Celine's latest single is filled with emotive lyrics and a stunning melody, leading many fans to want to know more about the new tune.

What are the lyrics to 'Love Again' by Celine Dion and what does the song mean?

Celine Dion's latest single has been released
Celine Dion's latest single has been released. Picture: Getty

Love Again by Celine Dion meaning

The song was created for the 2023 film 'Love Again' which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine herself.

'Love Again' was written by Dan Wilson and Rosaileen Scher and with Billboard describing the song as a "moving ballad and a gentle piano and acoustic guitar track in which Dion softly sings emotional lyrics: 'Cuz you don't have to move a mountain, just keep moving/ Every move is a new emotion/ And you don't have to find the answers, just keep trying/ The sun will rise again/ The storms subside again/ This is not the end/ And you will love again.'"

While the Los Angeles Times suggest the song is about "overcoming the grief of losing a loved one."

Celine Dion is a multi-talented singer
Celine Dion is a multi-talented singer. Picture: Getty

Love Again by Celine Dion lyrics

Rising tides, tears you cry every night seem never-ending

But that's just life, the last goodbye, high and dry, it leaves you empty

You might think your world is ending, but it won't

You might think you need to give up, but you don't

'Cause you don't have to move a mountain, just keep moving

Every move is a new emotion

And you don't have to find the answers, just keep trying

The sun will rise again

The storms subside again

This is not the end

And you will love again

Summer rain, day by day, sadness fades, the wound is healing

And time goes by, eyes will dry and you will find someone to heal with

You might think your world is ending, but it won't

You might think you need to give up, but you don't

'Cause you don't have to move a mountain, just keep moving

Every move is a new emotion

And you don't have to find the answers, just keep trying

The sun will rise again

The storms subside again

This is not the end

And you will love again

Woah, you will love again, again, love again

You will love again, again, love again

'Cause you don't have to move a mountain, just keep moving

Every move is a new emotion

And you don't have to find the answers, just keep trying

The sun will rise again

The storms subside again

No, this is not the end

And you will love, you will love, you will love again

