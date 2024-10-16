Exclusive

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

16 October 2024, 20:45

By Alice Dear

David Tennant and Alex Hassell, stars of the new drama Rivals, joined Heart's Pandora this week to spill behind-the-scenes secrets from the saucy series.

David Tennant, 53, and Alex Hassell, 44, were Pandora's guests on Heart Evenings this week, where they dropped in to talk all things Rivals.

The actors are starring in the Hulu series, adapted from Dame Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel, alongside a host of famous faces including Emily Atack, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, Bella Maclean and Luke Pasqualino - to name only a few.

While catching up with Pandora, David reveals how one sex scene went very wrong during filming when he jumped onto the mattress and smashed his knee open on the bed frame!

You can watch the full interview on Global Player by clicking on the player above.

