MAFS UK's Ryan set to 'quit' as wife-swap drama ruins relationship with Sionainn

MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn are rumoured to split. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight is set to see even more drama as Ryan reportedly walks out of the experiment.

Married At First Sight UK is set to see one couple exit the series after a shocking wife-swap rocks the experiment.

While we've seen tears, arguments and a cheating scandal take over MAFS, things are set to become even more heated as one groom's decision to quit leaves his bride unable to continue her journey on the show.

In the weeks to come, groom Ryan Livesey, 28, is set to walk from the experiment, meaning his wife Sionainn Carmichael, 29, will also have to depart.

A source told The Sun: "Ryan has been a real hit with viewers and they will be shocked to see what unfolds in the next few weeks."

Ryan and Sionainn are rumoured to leave the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

The insider continued: "Fans will see a very different side to him and other people in the show.

"He could make a return later on down the line but he feels it is right to walk when he does."

A Channel 4 Spokesperson said: "Contributors have the right to exit the experiment at any point they wish.

"Viewers will see one contributor opt to leave the process and, as one spouse cannot remain without the other, both halves of the couple exit, which will play out as part of their story, on screen."

Ryan and Sionainn started the experiment on a positive note. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after bride Hannah Norburn, 33, was accused of 'flirting' with Ryan without her husband Stephen Nolson, 33, knowing.

Following an almighty argument with Polly Sellman, 29, and Holly Ditchfield, 29, where the brides accused Hannah of giving Ryan a "foot massage" and telling him he had "beautiful eyes", the 33-year-old took to Instagram to reveal what really happened.

Hannah wrote: "#SHOEGATE. There is only one story here and it’s the truth."

Ryan and Hannah are said to have 'flirted" on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "The truth is this – the entire cast were in a room together the morning after the commitment ceremony. All of us. Nobody’s apartment.

"I never stepped foot (no pun intended) in Ryan & Sionainns apartment the entire time I was on the experiment.

"Ryan had some very smart looking Ugg shoes on that day and I couldn’t understand if they were shoes or slippers. So in the room full of the entire cast, I politely asked Ryan, with some confusion, if they had fluff in or not.

"Ryan responded by pulling his foot out of said shoe and saying ‘here have a look’ I then proceeded to touch said shoe and noticed that in fact there was fluff in his shoe confirming they were in fact slippers.

"Me and Ryan politely smiled at each other as he popped his foot back into his slipper and we all went about our day. The end.

"Hannah also attached an image of the slippers in question, writing: "Here is a photo of the offending slippers. They're very nice!"

MAFS UK's Hannah clarified what happened between her and Ryan on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

While it seems that Hannah and Ryan's relationship remains platonic, fans aren't quite sure where the bride and Orson Nurse, 41, stand, after the pair appeared to grow close on the show.

Following weeks of arguments with his wife Richelle, 48, it has been claimed that Orson tries to 'recouple' with someone else whilst in the experiment.

As Hannah and Orson continue to bond, could these two be a new couple in the experiment? We can't wait to find out!