MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

How old is Ryan from Married At First Sight, where is he from, does he have Instagram, who is his son and did he play football?

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed another groom into the mix, with Ryan Livesey taking the leap and marrying a stranger.

While his and Sionainn's blossoming relationship continues to air, dating experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be on hand to provide some advice to the newlyweds.

But as we watch their partnership grow, many viewers are keen to learn more about the Ryan, including what his life is like away from the screen.

How old is MAFS UK's Ryan?

Groom Ryan is 28-years-old and is excited to meet his new wife. Speaking prior to taking part in the experiment, Ryan said: "I hope my new wife is fun, down to earth, grounded, manners and respects others."

What is Ryan from MAFS UK's job?

Ryan is a bin man, however he was a semi-professional footballer at one time. He appears to have been a goalkeeper at Barnoldswick Town in the past.

Where is MAFS UK's Ryan from?

TV star Ryan is from Manchester and seems to have a close relationship with his parents. The groom revealed who his family would want him to be with, stating: "My parents would love me to be with someone that’s just honest in themselves and not bigger than who they are."

Who is MAFS UK Ryan's son?

Married At First Sight's Ryan has a six-year-old son called Leo. The youngster often features on his dad's Instagram feed, and Ryan is hoping his new wife will be a "role model" to him.

What is Ryan from MAFS UK's Instagram?

Fans can follow Married At First Sight's Ryan on Instagram @ryanlivesey95 where he often shares images of his days out with friends as well as pictures of his son, Leo.