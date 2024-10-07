Exclusive

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina hint at future 'drama' as more couples join the experiment

Kieran and Kristina have opened up about what fans can expert from the rest of MAFS UK season nine. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Kieran and Kristina have revealed what fans can look forward to as series nine continues.

Married At First Sight UK couple Kristina Goodsell, 31, and Kieran Chapman, 28, have teased that there is more "drama" to come on MAFS.

Whilst their partnership continues to flourish on the show, other pairings have seen cracks appear in their marriage. As one couple call it quits and another appear to be on the rocks, viewers are keen to hear more about the upcoming explosive arguments.

Kristina and Kieran sat down with Heart to chat about their time on series nine, as well as giving some hints about what fans can expect from the rest of the season.

With new couples entering the experiment this week, Kieran teased that the fiery dinner parties and commitment ceremonies will continue.

Kieran and Kristina found a connection on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to Heart, Kieran revealed: "It is a good season, there is so much about to happen."

Kristina added: "There's so much love, so much support for each other, but as it comes, drama as well!"

Despite drama infiltrating the rest of the group, it looks like this husband and wife duo have positive relationships with their fellow cast members.

Kristina stated: "When we were going through the process, I literally was adamant that because I was so focussed on being with my husband, I thought nobody else I going to matter to me."

Kieran and Kristina are a fan-favourite couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The bride continued: "I was just so ‘Oh I’ve got a husband, somebody wants me, oh my god somebody’s asked me!’ I was just so blinkered I didn’t think of the bigger picture.

"Then once we all come sort of together, and then you know, you haven't got your family and friends, you are just solely with this person and people you’ve just met, it’s a lot. We have made family for life."

The pair also gave us some behind-the-scenes secrets, revealing that the iconic commitment ceremonies can take up to 18 hours to film.

Kieran explained: "Sometimes they come and shoot getting ready scenes in your apartment first and that’ll be anywhere from six/seven o’clock in the morning.

"Then sometimes the commitment ceremonies you can be there filming until 11/12 at night by the time you’ve done your vox’s.

"The actual individual couples range from 40 minutes to an hour, and you see three minutes of it."