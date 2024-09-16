Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram/@kristinagoodsell/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS UK bride Kristina Goodsell from her age to where she's from, her job, instagram and relationship with new husband Kieran.

Married At First Sight UK bride Kristina certainly made her mark on the show when she tied the knot with jokester Kieran in the first episode of season nine.

We breathed a sigh of relief when she burst into laughter as her husband's teeth prank was exposed, with many of us hoping the pair's mutual love of animals and the outdoors will bring them closer together. With the help of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are hoping these two can go the distance.

As we meet the cast of MAFS UK 2024, lots of us are keen to get to know Kristina a bit better as we watch her journey on the show.

How old is Kristina, where is she from, what is her job, does she have Instagram and who is her husband Kieran?

Kristina is on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Kristina from MAFS UK?

MAFS bride Kristina is 31-years-old. Speaking prior to taking part in the experiment, she revealed why she would make the perfect partner, stating: "I’m funny, full of energy, positive, and I’m a vibe."

However she did have a warning for her new husband, saying: "Something I do that my partner might not like is being too loud. I hope my new partner is ready for the ride of his life."

Where is Kristina from MAFS UK from?

Kristina is originally from East Sussex and loves the outdoors. When asked to describe her perfect date, the bride said: "Something active, something outdoorsy, bit spontaneous, out of the ordinary."

What is Kristina from MAFS UK's job?

Married At First Sight UK cast member Kristina is a dog walker and animal carer.

Animals are an important part of her life, with Kristina often practising reiki on her furry friends. We're hoping she and Kieran's dog Hugo get on like a house on fire!

What is Kristina from MAFS UK Instagram?

Fans can follow Kristina on Instagram @kristinagoodsell where she often shares images of her days out with friends and holidays abroad.

Kristina often shares images on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@kristinagoodsell

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK's husband Kieran?

Viewers watched as Kieran and Kristina said 'I do' during the first episode of MAFS UK 2024.

The couple quickly bonded and shared a kiss during their wedding day, leading many fans to root for the loved-up pair.

Speaking about who her family would like her to be with, Kristina said: "I think my parents would love me to be with a nice, genuine person."