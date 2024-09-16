Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

16 September 2024, 21:00

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK
Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

After a rocky start to their marriage, are MAFS UK's Emma and Caspar still married?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Caspar Todd and Emma Barnes didn't get off to the strongest of starts when the groom revealed his new wife reminded him of his sister!

As season nine began, viewers watched as the new couple made their way down the aisle. Whilst Emma was happy with her match, Caspar was less thrilled, leaving fans concerned about their budding romance.

However with the help of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, viewers are hoping these two can work together and become one of the successful pairs from this series.

Are MAFS UK's Emma and Caspar still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed
The MAFS UK cast has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK Caspar and Emma still together?

It is currently unknown if Caspar and Emma from Married At First Sight UK are still together. As per the rules of the show, the couple are not allowed to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on MAFS UK have aired.

Although we don't know how their marriage is at this current moment, both Caspar and Emma follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that relations between the pair may be positive.

Caspar and Emma tied the knot on MAFS UK
Caspar and Emma tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@casparinthecountry/@emmaebarnes

Caspar and Emma's relationship so far

Wedding Day

On their wedding day it was clear that Emma liked who she saw at the end of the aisle, with Caspar's navy suit and stubble being exactly what she was looking for in a new partner.

However the same can't be said for Caspar who made it clear that his new bride reminded him of his sister. After revealing he had a fractious relationship with his sibling, it was obvious that this comparison was not a positive one, leaving viewers disappointed with the start to their relationship.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Emma is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Here's the full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024 and their Instagram handles

MAFS UK 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Charlene Douglas is one of the experts on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Charlene Douglas: How old is she, is she married and does she have children?

Celebrities

Paul Carrick Brunson is a relationship expert

Married At First Sight Paul Carrick Brunson: Age, wife and children revealed

Celebrities

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship

MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Alex Henry was arrested after taking part in MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Alex jailed after going AWOL from RAF to appear on show

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date revealed: When is Married At First Sight back?

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 full cast revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack 2024: All the songs featured on series two

Here's everything you need to know about the My Mum, Your Dad house

My Mum Your Dad house: Inside £8million Surrey mansion

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, divorce and children explained

Why did Paul and Natalie split?

My Mum Your Dad: Why did Paul and Natalie split?

My Mum, Your Dad's Paul is back for a second shot at love

My Mum, Your Dad twist as Paul from series one returns to show following split from Natalie

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef

Sam Quek facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed

Celebrities