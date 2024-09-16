Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

After a rocky start to their marriage, are MAFS UK's Emma and Caspar still married?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Caspar Todd and Emma Barnes didn't get off to the strongest of starts when the groom revealed his new wife reminded him of his sister!

As season nine began, viewers watched as the new couple made their way down the aisle. Whilst Emma was happy with her match, Caspar was less thrilled, leaving fans concerned about their budding romance.

However with the help of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, viewers are hoping these two can work together and become one of the successful pairs from this series.

Are MAFS UK's Emma and Caspar still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK Caspar and Emma still together?

It is currently unknown if Caspar and Emma from Married At First Sight UK are still together. As per the rules of the show, the couple are not allowed to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on MAFS UK have aired.

Although we don't know how their marriage is at this current moment, both Caspar and Emma follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that relations between the pair may be positive.

Caspar and Emma tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@casparinthecountry/@emmaebarnes

Caspar and Emma's relationship so far

Wedding Day

On their wedding day it was clear that Emma liked who she saw at the end of the aisle, with Caspar's navy suit and stubble being exactly what she was looking for in a new partner.

However the same can't be said for Caspar who made it clear that his new bride reminded him of his sister. After revealing he had a fractious relationship with his sibling, it was obvious that this comparison was not a positive one, leaving viewers disappointed with the start to their relationship.