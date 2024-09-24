Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Which Married At First Sight couples are still together and who has broken up? Here is everything you need to know about the season nine relationships.

Married At First Sight UK has returned for a ninth series filled with drama, heartbreak and whole lot of love as a host of brand new singletons marry a stranger on TV.

The 2024 season saw relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson welcome brides Holly, Eve, Charlie, Emma, Polly, Sacha, Lacey, Kristina and Richelle to the show, alongside husbands Alex, Caspar, Adam, Ross, Nathan, Orson and Kieran.

It didn't take long for the fiery arguments to commence, with viewers witnessing some awkward wedding moments and uncomfortable honeymoon conversations just a few episodes in. With all this excitement happening, many of us have been wondering whether any of these MAFS UK couples are currently in a relationship, or if their marriages are already over.

Which Married At First Sight couples are still together? Here's how all of the 2024 relationships unfolded...

Which MAFS UK couples are still together?

Polly and Adam- Unknown

This couple's marriage didn't get off to the best of starts when Adam admitted Polly wasn't his 'usual type'. Revealing that he's normally attracted to 'unreal brunettes', Polly was left in tears when she found out how her new husband felt.

Despite this the pair decided to give marital life a go, and headed off on the honeymoon. Whilst they did become closer, issues still brewed between the two, with Adam's attraction to Polly being a sticky point in their relationship.

As the series is still airing, it is currently unknown whether Adam and Polly are still together, however it is likely the bride and groom will comment on their relationship status after their final scenes on the show have aired.

At the time of writing these two do not follow each other on Instagram, meaning things might be frosty between Polly and Adam.

Richelle and Orson- Unknown

Orson and Richelle saw sparks fly on their wedding day, as the pair continued to bond as the ceremony continued.

Whilst Richelle was keen to ask her new husband as many questions as possible, Orson was slightly more reserved, putting a slight edge in their budding relationship.

However things seem to have shifted during their honeymoon, when Orson admitted his feelings to Richelle, who wasn't so open to hearing his thoughts.

As their partnership continues to be shown on MAFS UK, we'll have to wait and see how their relationship turns out. These two aren't following each other on Instagram, but could this be a red herring and Richelle and Orson are actually on good terms? We'll report back with any more info!

Caspar and Emma- Unknown

Caspar faced backlash from pretty much everyone when he admitted he wasn't attracted to Emma, after he noticed striking similarities between his new wife and his sister.

Things later took a turn for the worse when the groom told cameras on their honeymoon: "She’s a very positive person, very confident in herself and her body but first time seeing Emma in a bikini? I’m not feeling the sexual sparks that I was hoping to feel. Liking a more petite woman is generally something that I’ve always fancied more than curves. That’s just my preference."

When he told Emma this, the bride was shocked by his thoughts, putting their marriage in jeopardy. As they are still on the show, it isn't known whether these two make it to the end just yet.

Despite the heated start to their marriage, Caspar and Emma do follow each other on Instagram, meaning they could have found their happily ever after...

Kristina and Kieran- Unknown

Two people who seemed to have the smoothest start to their MAFS UK journey were Kieran and Kristina, who connected from the moment they met.

Fans were unsure on how the bride would react to her groom, after he decided to play a practical joke on her and put fake teeth in his mouth. Luckily Kristina found this hilarious and from that point on it looked like these two were a match made in heaven.

Things continued to progress between the lovebirds on their honeymoon, however it is currently unknown whether they are still together or not. But, Kieran and Kristina do follow each other on Instagram, so things could be rosy between them!

Eve and Charlie- Unknown

Newlyweds Charlie and Eve found an instant spark when they locked eyes for the first time on their wedding day. However it didn't take long for things to quickly disintegrate.

Whilst on honeymoon the couple regularly argued, with Eve often walking away from her wife when she didn't want to engage in their disagreements. This led to Charlie announcing she was 'quitting' the show, and the couple's marriage looked like it was over.

Neither Eve nor Charlie have commented on their relationship, so it is up in the air whether these two are still together or not. However at the time of writing they do not follow each other on Instagram- make of that what you will!

Alex and Holly- Unknown

Before even meeting his wife, Alex caused a stir on the show when he told his fellow cast mates that he had thought about possibly swapping wives, depending on how well he got on with his new spouse.

However it seemed like Alex was happy when Holly walked down the aisle, and the pair gained the approval of each other's families.

Despite Holly having two children, which was a sticking point for Alex, the pair embarked on a honeymoon which saw tensions rise.

Whilst their relationship is still be shown on screen, Alex and Holly are unable to comment on the current status of their relationship. However they don't follow each other on Instagram.

Nathan and Lacey- Unknown

Things got off to an awkward start with Nathan and Lacey, after groom mistook the bride's sister for his wife.

After getting over the strangeness of their first encounter, Nathan and Lacey began to bond and went into their honeymoon excited for their future.

But Lacey was slightly put off by Nathan's reaction when she told him of her fear of driving, putting a small wedge between the pair.

Fans will have to continue watching MAFS UK to see how their relationship unfolds, but these two do follow each other on Instagram.

Ross and Sacha- Unknown

Couple Ross and Sacha got off to a smashing start when the pair were equally happy with their partner.

While Sacha was concerned her celibacy would chase her husband away, Ross was keen to get to know his wife better and pair went on a loved-up honeymoon together.

The twosome continued to see sparks fly and viewers will have to wait and watch to see how their relationship turns out, however they do not follow each other on Instagram.

Whilst the couples are on MAFS UK they are unable to comment on their relationship status. However once their final scenes on the show have aired, they are able to reveal whether they are still with their partner or not.

However as with some Married At First Sight contestants, we may find out sooner rather than later how their relationships have turned out...