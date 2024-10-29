MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha after fans were convinced he had started a new romance.

Married At First Sight UK groom Kieran Chapman, 28, has revealed whether he is in a new relationship with Polly Sellman, 28, and Sacha Jones, 29, after dating rumours began to spread.

Despite still being in the experiment with wife Kristina Goodsell, 31, MAFS fans have been doing some sleuthing online and now believe that the 28-year-old is dating one of the other brides.

After kissing Polly during one dinner party and his marriage to Kristina appearing to be on the outs, many viewers have taken to social media to reveal who they think Kieran is currently in a relationship with.

Various MAFS followers reported seeing Kieran and Polly hanging out together without their partners, as well as one TikTok user taking to the site to claim that the groom is actually dating Sacha.

Kieran caused a stir when he kissed Polly. Picture: Channel 4

As these rumours continued to spread, Kieran eventually come out to deny the accusations and state that he's "not dating" Polly or Sacha.

Whilst his scenes in MAFS UK are still airing, Kieran is unable to discuss his relationship with Kristina until their time on the show has finished.

This comes after it was reported the contestants could face a £10,000 fine for spilling any details regarding their time on the show.

Kristina and Kieran hit a rocky patch when he kissed Polly. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to The Sun, a source told the publication: "Production have told all the bride and grooms that they will be fined 10k if they are seen in public with their TV spouse before the show has finished airing, as they don’t want to ruin the end reveals."

They continued: "The show is filmed so many months in advance that producers are always worried about leaks. So they put this big clause in to make sure the participants don’t give the game away."

Heart reached out to Channel 4, with a spokesperson saying they had "nothing to add" to the reports.

Kieran and Kristina are a fan-favourite couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While it looks like Kieran hasn't been involved in any wife-swapping situations, the same can't be said for Ryan Livesey, 28, or Hannah Norburn, 33, as these two are rumoured to be in a relationship.

According to the MailOnline, the couple are said to arrive at the reunion as a pair, leaving their fellow contestants in shock.

A TV source told the publication: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand in hand with Ryan."

Ryan and Hannah are said to return as a couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

They continued: "She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate."

They insider added: "Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."