MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

29 October 2024, 12:07

MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha
MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha after fans were convinced he had started a new romance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK groom Kieran Chapman, 28, has revealed whether he is in a new relationship with Polly Sellman, 28, and Sacha Jones, 29, after dating rumours began to spread.

Despite still being in the experiment with wife Kristina Goodsell, 31, MAFS fans have been doing some sleuthing online and now believe that the 28-year-old is dating one of the other brides.

After kissing Polly during one dinner party and his marriage to Kristina appearing to be on the outs, many viewers have taken to social media to reveal who they think Kieran is currently in a relationship with.

Various MAFS followers reported seeing Kieran and Polly hanging out together without their partners, as well as one TikTok user taking to the site to claim that the groom is actually dating Sacha.

Kieran caused a stir when he kissed Polly
Kieran caused a stir when he kissed Polly. Picture: Channel 4

As these rumours continued to spread, Kieran eventually come out to deny the accusations and state that he's "not dating" Polly or Sacha.

Whilst his scenes in MAFS UK are still airing, Kieran is unable to discuss his relationship with Kristina until their time on the show has finished.

This comes after it was reported the contestants could face a £10,000 fine for spilling any details regarding their time on the show.

Kristina and Kieran hit a rocky patch when he kissed Polly
Kristina and Kieran hit a rocky patch when he kissed Polly. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to The Sun, a source told the publication: "Production have told all the bride and grooms that they will be fined 10k if they are seen in public with their TV spouse before the show has finished airing, as they don’t want to ruin the end reveals."

They continued: "The show is filmed so many months in advance that producers are always worried about leaks. So they put this big clause in to make sure the participants don’t give the game away."

Heart reached out to Channel 4, with a spokesperson saying they had "nothing to add" to the reports.

Kieran and Kristina are a fan-favourite couple on MAFS UK
Kieran and Kristina are a fan-favourite couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

While it looks like Kieran hasn't been involved in any wife-swapping situations, the same can't be said for Ryan Livesey, 28, or Hannah Norburn, 33, as these two are rumoured to be in a relationship.

According to the MailOnline, the couple are said to arrive at the reunion as a pair, leaving their fellow contestants in shock.

A TV source told the publication: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand in hand with Ryan."

Ryan and Hannah are said to return as a couple on MAFS UK
Ryan and Hannah are said to return as a couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

They continued: "She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate."

They insider added: "Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split

MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts

All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about the death of his mother Lynn

Andrew Garfield emotionally opens up to Elmo about recently losing his mum: 'Sadness is a gift'

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss

MAFS UK's Adam shows off incredible two stone weight loss in dramatic pictures

Orson has suggested thing between him and Hannah are not over

MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

Ryan from Married At First Sight UK has taken to social media to reflect on his time in the experiment

MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation

MAFS UK's Kieran has defended kissing Polly at a recent dinner party

MAFS UK's Kieran defends kissing Polly as he labels moment an 'accident'

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

MAFS Amy and Luke have given fans an insight into their relationship

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke appear to confirm relationship status with telling post

Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Hannah and Orson!

MAFS UK's Hannah heavily hints at return to show amid 'recoupling' with Orson