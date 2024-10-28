MAFS UK's Adam shows off incredible two stone weight loss in dramatic pictures

28 October 2024, 11:57

MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss
MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss. Picture: Instagram/@adam.nightingale.1990/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight groom Adam has revealed his incredible weight loss after leaving the experiment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK groom Adam Nightingale, 33, has shown off his incredible weight loss following his time on series nine.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star posted a workout video while also revealing how much weight he has lost in the past year.

This comes after his wife Polly Sellman, 29, also opened up about her weight loss, with the bride announcing she had lost a total of two stone since leaving the experiment.

Writing on social media, Adam penned: "Sunday full body workout 💪🏽 Training to tone up now, not get big 🤷🏻‍♂️ 2 & half stone weight loss, but we still pushing 👊🏽 Weighing 13 stone 7 🤩 10-15 reps x4 no slacking 😥"

Adam showed off his fitness regime on Instagram
Adam showed off his fitness regime on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@adam.nightingale.1990

Fans were quick to praise Adam on his new look, with one user writing: "Looking great though! Hard work pays off!!"

Another added: "You look so well Well Done 👏"

With a third stating: "Your looking alot healthier from the show..don't let a women distract u lol 💪"

He also received support from fellow MAFS star Lacey Martin, who commented: "'Cheeky little tense though felt awkward though 😂' Well done Adam!!! Smashing it 👏"

Adam has lost over two stone since appearing on MAFS UK
Adam has lost over two stone since appearing on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Adam's partner Polly was equally open about her weight loss, writing on Instagram: "Proud post 😋 This has been an ongoing journey since the end of March, and since then I've lost around 2 stone (with some help). It's not until I look at these photos back that I really do see how different I look.

"It's been a case of upping my water intake, eating less and moving more. And I love that I've found a huge passion for fitness again because of the routine I really kept to, and still do."

The 29-year-old then attached some pictures of herself which highlighted the change in her body, writing: "The first photo was the end of March, the second was around the beginning of July, and the last is the most recent up to a comparison photo of me exactly this time last year in Aus to Friday evening."

Polly has also lost two stone since filming ended
Polly has also lost two stone since filming ended. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman

It isn't currently unknown whether Adam and Polly are still together as the pair are unable to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on MAFS have aired.

The two haven't had the smoothest of rides on the show, after Adam revealed his new bride wasn't his 'usual type', causing Polly to break down in tears.

Despite this rocky start, the couple have tried to move on from the situation and have continued in the experiment. At the time of writing both Adam and Polly follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that relations between the two may be rosy.

While their partnership appears to be on the ups, Polly has found herself in the middle of several arguments on the show, leading to fan backlash.

