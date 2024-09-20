Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

20 September 2024, 15:20

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK
Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@adam.nightingale.1990/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight groom Adam, from his age to where he's from, his job, tattoos, exes and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK star Adam Nightingale didn't get off to the best of starts with his new bride Polly Sellman, after he admitted she wasn't his 'usual type'.

As we watch the rest of the cast navigate their relationships, Adam's time on the show began rather awkwardly when he failed to give his new partner any compliments on their wedding day.

While we wait to see if experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling can help salvage their marriage, viewers have turned their interest to the groom and are keen to get to know him more.

How old is Adam from MAFS UK, where is he from, what is his job, does he have Instagram, what are his tattoos and who are his exes?

Adam is taking part in MAFS UK 2024
Adam is taking part in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Adam from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight groom Adam is 33-years-old. Speaking prior to taking part in the experiment, Adam revealed he was ready for love, stating: "The best thing that could happen is I find the love of my life and we have lots of children."

Where is MAFS UK's Adam from?

Adam is originally from Nottingham, and appears to have a close relationship with his family. When asked who he thinks his loved ones would want him to be with, Adam said: "I think my parents would love me to be with someone who is family-orientated and very caring."

Adam is looking for love on MAFS UK
Adam is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@adam.nightingale.1990

What is Adam from MAFS UK's Instagram?

MAFS fans can follow Adam on Instagram @adam.nightingale.1990. He regularly shares pictures of his nights out with friends as well as sweet images of his family members.

What is Adam from MAFS UK's job?

Adam is barber and it seems like looks play and important role in his relationship. When asked what he wanted from his new wife, Adam stated: "I hope my new partner is kind, funny and sexy."

Meet Adam from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Adam

What are Adam from MAFS UK's tattoos?

Groom Adam sports a collection of tattoos across his body including a leg sleeve featuring red roses and a day of the dead theme. He also has a cross on his arm and various tattoos on his chest.

Who are Adam from MAFS UK's exes?

During the initial episodes of Married At First Sight Adam discussed what his 'usual type' is when it comes to girlfriends.

The groom confessed: "Normally, like my ex-partners have been like dark hair. I normally go with girls that I think ‘Oh my God you’re unreal’. Unreal brunettes."

While it hasn't been revealed who Adam's exes are, he has stated that he would leave his partner for Megan Fox...

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Adam and Polly had an awkward start to their marriage

MAFS UK fans say same thing as Adam and Polly's wedding leaves viewers 'annoyed'

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split

MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue

Emma and Caspar clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine begins

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, relationships, children and TV shows

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

My Mum Your Dad 2023 couples now: Who is still together and who has split?

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad playlist 2024: All the songs featured on series two

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episodes are there?