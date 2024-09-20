Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@adam.nightingale.1990/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight groom Adam, from his age to where he's from, his job, tattoos, exes and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK star Adam Nightingale didn't get off to the best of starts with his new bride Polly Sellman, after he admitted she wasn't his 'usual type'.

As we watch the rest of the cast navigate their relationships, Adam's time on the show began rather awkwardly when he failed to give his new partner any compliments on their wedding day.

While we wait to see if experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling can help salvage their marriage, viewers have turned their interest to the groom and are keen to get to know him more.

How old is Adam from MAFS UK, where is he from, what is his job, does he have Instagram, what are his tattoos and who are his exes?

Adam is taking part in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Adam from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight groom Adam is 33-years-old. Speaking prior to taking part in the experiment, Adam revealed he was ready for love, stating: "The best thing that could happen is I find the love of my life and we have lots of children."

Where is MAFS UK's Adam from?

Adam is originally from Nottingham, and appears to have a close relationship with his family. When asked who he thinks his loved ones would want him to be with, Adam said: "I think my parents would love me to be with someone who is family-orientated and very caring."

Adam is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@adam.nightingale.1990

What is Adam from MAFS UK's Instagram?

MAFS fans can follow Adam on Instagram @adam.nightingale.1990. He regularly shares pictures of his nights out with friends as well as sweet images of his family members.

What is Adam from MAFS UK's job?

Adam is barber and it seems like looks play and important role in his relationship. When asked what he wanted from his new wife, Adam stated: "I hope my new partner is kind, funny and sexy."

Meet Adam from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Adam

What are Adam from MAFS UK's tattoos?

Groom Adam sports a collection of tattoos across his body including a leg sleeve featuring red roses and a day of the dead theme. He also has a cross on his arm and various tattoos on his chest.

Who are Adam from MAFS UK's exes?

During the initial episodes of Married At First Sight Adam discussed what his 'usual type' is when it comes to girlfriends.

The groom confessed: "Normally, like my ex-partners have been like dark hair. I normally go with girls that I think ‘Oh my God you’re unreal’. Unreal brunettes."

While it hasn't been revealed who Adam's exes are, he has stated that he would leave his partner for Megan Fox...