Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/@evereid01/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

How old is Eve from Married At First Sight, where is she from, what is her job, does she have Instagram and what are her tattoos?

Married At First Sight UK bride Eve Reid is hoping to find her happily ever after as she ties the knot on the show.

Viewers watched as the series nine star met her wife Charlie Curtis in the second episode of the 2024 season. After both women revealed they were keen to give the experiment a go, fans were quick to root for the pair.

Whilst Eve seeks advice from relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson as she navigates her new marriage, fans are keen to know more about the bride.

How old is Eve from MAFS UK, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Eve is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is MAFS UK's Eve?

Bride Eve is 31-years-old and ready to find the woman of her dreams.

Speaking about why she's taking part in the experiment, Eve said: "The reason I’m doing this is to finally find love. The best thing that could happen is to live happily ever after."

Where is Eve from MAFS UK from?

Married At First Sight's Eve is from Omagh, Co Tyrone. The bride is a fan of the outdoors, describing her ideal date as being: "A drive to the beach, a walk along the beach and ice cream on the way home."

Meet Eve from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 bride Eve

What is Eve from MAFS UK's job?

Eve is a lifeguard and fitness instructor. It appears that the gym plays an important part in Eve's life as she has competed in various bodybuilding competitions.

Speaking about taking part in a sporting competition, Eve wrote: "Just absolutely love looking at pictures from stage and feeling proud!! Been a long year…. Been an absolutely super one though. One of my best so far…. Maybe my best and we are only half way through!! The stage journey is one I always though about all the negatives but never thought about all the positive things to come from in…

"Iv met so many great girls along that road and some have become my closest friends…. Iv got stronger mentally, physically and emotionally. If I have any advice it would be go and find something you love and give it your best shot because you really do get back what you give and iv realised this stage game makes me so happy and I never want to have a year I don’t put my foot on stage…. Despite them desperate heels 🙄"

Eve is a fitness instructor. Picture: Instagram/@evereid01

What is MAFS UK Eve's Instagram?

Fans can follow bride Eve on Instagram @evereid01 where she shares pictures of her days out with family and friends, as well as her gym journey.

What are Eve from MAFS UK's tattoos?

Eve sports a number of tattoos which include a skull on her arm, a snake on the side of her torso and an intricate leg tattoo which appears on her calf and thigh.