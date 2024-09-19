MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue

19 September 2024, 12:13

MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split
MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split. Picture: Channel 4 / Eve Reid - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight couple Eve and Charlie are already facing relationship issues on their honeymoon, and their social media activity hints at more problems to come.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK couple Eve and Charlie hit it off instantly when they met for the first time on their wedding day, leaving viewers hopeful the pair would go the distance and leave the experiment together.

The relationship between Eve, a 31-year-old lifeguard and fitness instructor, and Charlie, a 30-year-old lettings operations manager from Surrey, appears to have already turned sour though, with the pair getting into a huge row on their honeymoon.

Now, eagle-eyed fans of the show have done some digging on Instagram and discovered what they believe could be proof the Eve and Charlie not only are not together, but did not end on good terms.

First of all, fans have noticed that - unlike every other member of MAFS UK 2024 - Eve has not posted one thing about the show on her Instagram page. While most participants announce their appearance on the show on their grid, or react to their first episode, Eve has remained silent on her time on the show.

Charlie and Eve were over the moon when they met for the first time on Married At First Sight
Charlie and Eve were over the moon when they met for the first time on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Secondly, fans have noticed that Eve appears to be teasing a romance with a woman and, although we don't know for sure, it does not appear to be Charlie.

On 22nd July this year, Eve posted as picture holding an unidentified woman's hand with the caption: "Out looking fairy traps," and earlier in the month she shared a picture of herself with the caption: "Somebody making me smile the whole weekend."

Eve has been hinting she's got a new girlfriend on social media, leaving MAFS fans to speculate her romance with Charlie does not end well
Eve has been hinting she's got a new girlfriend on social media, leaving MAFS fans to speculate her romance with Charlie does not end well. Picture: Eve Reid / Instagram

One fan commented on social media: "On Instagram she [Eve] clearly has a girlfriend (look at her most recent post and comments), she has also posted nothing about MAFS at all. I have a feeling she may have dropped out of the show early or something bad happened as she doesn’t even acknowledge that she’s on it?"

Another added: "The tone of the posts is trying a little too hard to say she is dating someone and is over it. Same as her Insta bio. I’m really intrigued to know what happened as the preview looked promising last night."

Of course, we won't know for sure if Eve and Charlie end up together until their romance plays out on MAFS UK, currently airing on E4.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Emma and Caspar clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine begins

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK groom Alex caused a stir on the show

MAFS UK groom Alex labelled 'red flag' over wife swap comments

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Emma is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, relationships, children and TV shows

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

My Mum Your Dad 2023 couples now: Who is still together and who has split?

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad playlist 2024: All the songs featured on series two

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episodes are there?

Here's the full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024 and their Instagram handles

MAFS UK 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the My Mum, Your Dad house

My Mum Your Dad house: Inside £8million Surrey mansion