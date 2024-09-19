MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue

MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split. Picture: Channel 4 / Eve Reid - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight couple Eve and Charlie are already facing relationship issues on their honeymoon, and their social media activity hints at more problems to come.

MAFS UK couple Eve and Charlie hit it off instantly when they met for the first time on their wedding day, leaving viewers hopeful the pair would go the distance and leave the experiment together.

The relationship between Eve, a 31-year-old lifeguard and fitness instructor, and Charlie, a 30-year-old lettings operations manager from Surrey, appears to have already turned sour though, with the pair getting into a huge row on their honeymoon.

Now, eagle-eyed fans of the show have done some digging on Instagram and discovered what they believe could be proof the Eve and Charlie not only are not together, but did not end on good terms.

First of all, fans have noticed that - unlike every other member of MAFS UK 2024 - Eve has not posted one thing about the show on her Instagram page. While most participants announce their appearance on the show on their grid, or react to their first episode, Eve has remained silent on her time on the show.

Charlie and Eve were over the moon when they met for the first time on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Secondly, fans have noticed that Eve appears to be teasing a romance with a woman and, although we don't know for sure, it does not appear to be Charlie.

On 22nd July this year, Eve posted as picture holding an unidentified woman's hand with the caption: "Out looking fairy traps," and earlier in the month she shared a picture of herself with the caption: "Somebody making me smile the whole weekend."

Eve has been hinting she's got a new girlfriend on social media, leaving MAFS fans to speculate her romance with Charlie does not end well. Picture: Eve Reid / Instagram

One fan commented on social media: "On Instagram she [Eve] clearly has a girlfriend (look at her most recent post and comments), she has also posted nothing about MAFS at all. I have a feeling she may have dropped out of the show early or something bad happened as she doesn’t even acknowledge that she’s on it?"

Another added: "The tone of the posts is trying a little too hard to say she is dating someone and is over it. Same as her Insta bio. I’m really intrigued to know what happened as the preview looked promising last night."

Of course, we won't know for sure if Eve and Charlie end up together until their romance plays out on MAFS UK, currently airing on E4.