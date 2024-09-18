Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery. Picture: Mel Schilling / Instagram

When was Mel Schilling diagnosed with cancer? What type of cancer does the MAFS expert have and how is she doing now? Everything you need to know about her brave health battle.

Mel Schilling, 52, was diagnosed with colon cancer back in December 2023 after being doubled over in pain filming scenes for Married At First Sight Australia.

The relationship expert, who also appeared on the UK version of the hit reality dating show, bravely shared the diagnosis with her fans before undergoing surgery to have a tumour removed.

Following this, Mel underwent six months of chemotherapy, which she marked the end of earlier this year with a special post on Instagram with husband Gareth Brisbane and their daughter, Maddie.

As Mel returns to our screens, many fans have been left questioning how she is doing with the cancer battle following her treatment. Here's a timeline of Mel's brave battle with colon cancer.

Mel Schilling has been sharing her cancer journey with fans on social media. Picture: Mel Schilling / Instagram

19th December 2023: Mel goes public with cancer diagnosis

On 19th September 2023, Mel shared the news with her fans that she had been diagnoses with colon cancer.

Posting a picture with her husband and daughter next to a Christmas tree, Mel explained in the caption that she had been given the heartbreaking news the week before that she had cancer.

In the emotional post, Mel wrote: "Three little words that everyone dreads but no one ever expects to hear. Last Thursday my consultant told me those 3 words.

"About a month ago when I was filming in Australia I developed severe stomach cramps on set, I put it down to all the travel I’d been doing and the upset it caused to my system. I saw my GP in Sydney and he put it down to constipation, gave me some laxatives and sent me on my way. Fortunately I knew something still wasn’t right so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK. On Thursday I was told I had colon cancer and in an instant my whole life changed.

"John Lennon famously said that life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans, how right he was. This week I had planned to travel to Northern Ireland with my family to spend Christmas with loved ones. Instead tomorrow morning I’m checking in to hospital to have an operation to remove a 5cm tumour in my colon, a tumour that had it gone undetected for much longer would have killed me.

"Despite this I feel incredibly blessed that it’s a cancer that is relatively easy to eradicate, I’m expected to make a full recovery though it’s a rough road ahead. I also feel so lucky to have an incredible support network around me, both personally and professionally, my own family and my TV family have been amazing this past few days."

She added that she would be in hospital for Christmas, undergoing surgery to have her tumour (which she named Terry) removed.

21st December 2023: Mel has surgery to remove tumour

On 21st December 2023, Mel updated her fans after undergoing surgery to have the tumour removed, sharing a smiling selfie from her hospital bed.

"So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn’t have gone any better!" Mel wrote: "Crucially the cancer hadn’t spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localised in my colon. Over the coming days I will discuss my treatment plan going forwards but suffice to say that Terry is toast! 🥳."

She added that she was "blown away" by the messages of support she had received from her fans, adding: "I am so very touched and can honestly say it’s made a difference, so thank you all."

Mel managed to get out of hospital for Christmas Day and spent the festive season recovering from surgery with her family.

10th Jan 2024: Mel returns to work after surgery

Mel returned to film Married At First Sight UK just 20 days after her surgery, admitting that she was concerned she wouldn't be able to fulfil her work commitments.

She called the moment she reunited with Paul and Charlene a "real milestone" and that being around the cast a crew gave her a "boost of energy".

12th Jan 2024: Mel reveals cancer has not spread

On 12th January, Mel was ecstatic to reveal that her PET scan had found there was no spread of the cancer in her body.

"Terry Tumour was definitely cancer," she wrote: "Doc removed 38 lymph nodes & 6 of them were malignant. The cancer had spread to some of the fat cells around my colon, all removed now."

She revealed that the next steps of her treatment involved three months of chemotherapy, with a combination of infusions in the hospital and tablets taken at home.

18th March 2024: Mel chats to Heart about chemotherapy journey

Mel visited Heart in March 2024 where she opened up about her chemotherapy treatment, telling Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: "This is currently a week off in my chemo cycle which is why I've got quite a lot of energy today."

When asked about how chemotherapy was going for her, Mel explained: "What I've learnt is that there are lots of different types of chemo, I have bowel or colon cancer, so the type of chemo I have doesn't really make me sick, it's not going to make me lose my hair.

"I have other side effects like tingly fingers, that's a funny one, and I am very sensitive to cold - so I have to wear gloves quite a lot - and just a little bit tired."

Mel Schilling opens up about her bowel cancer diagnosis 🙏

12th June 2024: Mel shares chemo update

Taking to her Instagram page, Mel shared an update on her cancer treatment, writing: "This is my chemo chapter - it’s very up & down. Now on cycle 6 of 8, I’m learning how my body responds and finding ways to schedule my work during high energy periods & making the most of rest and self care in between. Learning to rest is a *huge* challenge for me but I’m slowly adapting."

She added: "It really helps to remind myself that this chemo chapter is just that - one chapter in my life - it’s temporary and will pass. I know I have other, probably challenging chapters ahead, but they are not for today."

27th June 2024: Mel bravely shows surgery scar

In an empowering post on Instagram, Mel shared with fans the scar which was left on her stomach from keyhole surgery.

"So many of you were surprised at how SMALL my scar is," she wrote: "It was a keyhole surgery, it took 90 minutes and I was up and walking the next day."

Mel Schilling marked the end of her chemotherapy with this beautiful photo with her husband and daughter. Picture: Mel Schilling / Instagram

13th July 2024: Mel finishes chemotherapy

In July 2024, Mel shared the news that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment after a difficult six months.

Posting a picture with her husband and daughter, she wrote: "Chemo done, Australia here we come 🇦🇺."