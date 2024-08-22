When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

22 August 2024, 15:10

MAFS Australia will return in 2025
MAFS Australia will return in 2025. Picture: Nine/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When does MAFS Australia start? Everything you need to know about season 12.

Married At First Sight Australia will be returning to our screens very soon, as the cast are currently filming the new series down under.

Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken are back for season 12 as they welcome some brand new brides and grooms to the experiment. As they attempt to follow in the footsteps of their previous cast members, will any of them remain together after final vows, or will they call it quits before the finale?

As MAFS UK 2024 will air in the coming weeks, many of us have been wondering when the Australian version of the show will be back on TV.

When is Married At First Sight Australia back? Everything we know about the 2025 season.

Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling are the MAFS Australia experts
Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling are the MAFS Australia experts. Picture: Instagram/@alessarampolla

When is MAFS Australia back?

The release date for the next series of MAFS Australia has not been confirmed yet, however the 2025 cast are currently filming the newest season.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, expert John AIken spilled the beans on what fans can expect from next year's series, saying: "You're gonna see some things very early that you've never seen before.

"I've done 12 seasons - this is the twelfth season now - and a couple of things happen that I've never witnessed.”

John Aiken has revealed what fans can expect from MAFS Australia 2025
John Aiken has revealed what fans can expect from MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Alessandra Rampolla went on to add: "That part never ceases to amaze me, how every single year we can have different storylines that have not happened before. And there's quite a few of those this year!"

The MAFS Australia expert went on to tease what the cast will be like compared to previous seasons, stating: "I don't know that they're comparable.

"I would say that it's a really great cast of very committed people to the experience of the experiment, and I think that makes for a great show.”

