Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

27 January 2025, 12:33

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia
Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@carinamirabile/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Bride Carina is looking for love on MAFS but how old is she, where is she from, what is her Instagram and does she have a job?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carina Mirable is taking part in Married At First Sight Australia season 12 and we're looking forward to the bride joining her fellow castmates in matrimony.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken will be helping Carina navigate married life as she hopes for a "tall, handsome, European and educated" husband.

As fans watch the MAFS star's love journey, many viewers are keen to learn more about Carina as she weds Paul Antoine.

How old is Carina, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Carina is one of the brides on MAFS Australia 2025
Carina is one of the brides on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

How old is Carina and where is she from?

MAFS bride Carina is 31-years-old and is from Western Australia. One of five siblings, Carina isn't afraid of confrontation and is ready to call bad behaviour out if needed.

She's hoping her husband will be able to fit into her loud family!

What is Carina's job?

TV star Carina is a Digital Marketing Manager and has already built a strong social media following prior to appearing on MAFS Australia.

Carina isn't afraid to stick up for what is right
Carina isn't afraid to stick up for what is right. Picture: Nine

What is Carina's Instagram?

Fans can follow Carina on Instagram @carinamirabile where she currently boasts over 9,000 followers. She often shares pictures of her days out as well as travels abroad.

