MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori reveal baby plans following pregnancy rumours

Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram: @torileighadams

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jack and Tori have defied all odds and stayed together post-experiment and they now have revealed their baby plans during a Q&A.

MAFS Australia stars Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, became the villains of season 11, as their rocky relationship was the catalyst to much of the drama during the series.

From the ‘muzzle your woman’ comment, the multiple allegations of cheating, to their uncomfortable homestays and finally the dramatic storm out of the reunion, Jack and Tori certainly weren’t anyone’s pick as the one of the only couples to stay together from the show.

Yet here we are. Not only are they all loved up, they’ve made leaps and bounds in their relationship, with Tori having moved from Melbourne to the Gold Coast to be with Jack.

So what’s next for the unofficially married couple? Jack said something during a Q&A that revealed that babies could be on the horizon for these two, even after Tori shut down claims earlier this year.

Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori having a baby?

With Jack and Tori living together in the Gold Coast and having already gotten married… kind of… on Married At First Sight, it seems like having a child is the next step for the couple.

Jack hosted a Q&A on Instagram where fans submitted questions, one of which asked him directly whether he had any plans to grow the family, commenting, "Babies anytime soon?"

Jack simply replied: "Tori and I are happy building the life we want to lead at the moment. Many things we wish to accomplish first. I've said two years."

Two years was the timeframe he had given Tori on the show which was filmed almost a year ago…. So technically if he was sticking to that time frame, the pair would be planning for a baby in maybe next year.

Picture: Instagram: @torileighadams

But it seems like plans have been pushed slightly for now, which is quite normal when ‘life’ happens and ‘life’ has well and truly happened to these two.

Not only did they have a rough time on the show itself, but neither Jack nor Tori have kept in touch with the other castmates since the reunion.

Tori shared a post on Instagram of the cast and captioned it: "Goodbye and good riddance," after filming the season had wrapped, while Jack’s final words during the reunion were: "I feel like you just move on and get on with your life and karma will come around and get the people that deserve it."

Who he was talking about, we’ll never know. But the rest of the brides and grooms seem to be close and keeping in touch with one another, even Jono McCullough, 40, and Ellie Dix, 32, who shocked everyone when they rocked up to the reunion arm in arm.