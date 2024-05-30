MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori reveal baby plans following pregnancy rumours

30 May 2024, 14:06

Tori and Jack have revealed their rough baby plans
Tori and Jack have revealed their rough baby plans. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram: @torileighadams

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jack and Tori have defied all odds and stayed together post-experiment and they now have revealed their baby plans during a Q&A.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia stars Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, became the villains of season 11, as their rocky relationship was the catalyst to much of the drama during the series.

From the ‘muzzle your woman’ comment, the multiple allegations of cheating, to their uncomfortable homestays and finally the dramatic storm out of the reunion, Jack and Tori certainly weren’t anyone’s pick as the one of the only couples to stay together from the show.

Yet here we are. Not only are they all loved up, they’ve made leaps and bounds in their relationship, with Tori having moved from Melbourne to the Gold Coast to be with Jack.

So what’s next for the unofficially married couple? Jack said something during a Q&A that revealed that babies could be on the horizon for these two, even after Tori shut down claims earlier this year.

Tori and Jack were paired up by the experts in MAFS Australia 2024
Tori and Jack were paired up by the experts in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori having a baby?

With Jack and Tori living together in the Gold Coast and having already gotten married… kind of… on Married At First Sight, it seems like having a child is the next step for the couple.

Jack hosted a Q&A on Instagram where fans submitted questions, one of which asked him directly whether he had any plans to grow the family, commenting, "Babies anytime soon?"

Jack simply replied: "Tori and I are happy building the life we want to lead at the moment. Many things we wish to accomplish first. I've said two years."

Two years was the timeframe he had given Tori on the show which was filmed almost a year ago…. So technically if he was sticking to that time frame, the pair would be planning for a baby in maybe next year.

Tori and Jack haven't kept in touch with other cast members from MAFS Australia
Tori and Jack haven't kept in touch with other cast members from MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram: @torileighadams

But it seems like plans have been pushed slightly for now, which is quite normal when ‘life’ happens and ‘life’ has well and truly happened to these two.

Not only did they have a rough time on the show itself, but neither Jack nor Tori have kept in touch with the other castmates since the reunion.

Tori shared a post on Instagram of the cast and captioned it: "Goodbye and good riddance," after filming the season had wrapped, while Jack’s final words during the reunion were: "I feel like you just move on and get on with your life and karma will come around and get the people that deserve it."

Who he was talking about, we’ll never know. But the rest of the brides and grooms seem to be close and keeping in touch with one another, even Jono McCullough, 40, and Ellie Dix, 32, who shocked everyone when they rocked up to the reunion arm in arm.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Ellie Dix has had to quit her job due to fan

MAFS Australia’s Ellie Dix quits job after disgruntled fans target her workplace

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

There are a couple of MAFS NZ couples still together

Which MAFS NZ couples are still together? The success stories revealed

Jo Robertson will join MAFS NZ in 2024

Who is MAFS NZ’s new expert Jo Robertson? Her age, Instagram and family life revealed

Eden Harper has spoken out about her relationship with Jayden Eynaud

MAFS Australia's Eden claims Jayden refused to sleep in the same bed as her prior to split

Eden Harper has credited Lucinda Light with 'picking up the pieces' after her break up

MAFS Australia's Eden reveals Lucinda helped her ‘pick up the pieces’ following split from Jayden

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Exclusive
Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

MAFS Australia's Timothy Smith and Andrea Thompson are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia’s Andrea finally reveals truth behind relationship with co-star Timothy

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Tahnee Cook and Thomas Kriaras have been spending time together

MAFS Australia's Tahnee sparks relationship speculation with UK groom Thomas

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Latest TV & Movies News

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

16 couples are still together covering all season of Love Island UK ever

Which Love Island couples are still together? Their success stories revealed

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Love Island start date, time and channel revealed ahead of season 11 premiere

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

l

Love Island line-up 2024 revealed

Netflix's Buying London dropped on the 22nd of May 2024

Will there be a Buying London season 2? Everything we know about the next Netflix series