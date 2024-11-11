MAFS UK's Kristina left 'heartbroken' after Kieran moves on with new girlfriend

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Kristina was in 'hysterical tears' when it was revealed Kieran had a new girlfriend.

Married At First Sight UK star Kristina Goodsell, 31, was left 'heartbroken' after Kieran Champman, 28, began a new relationship shortly the pair split.

Things are set to come to ahead during the reunion episode, which saw the former lovebirds reunite for the first time since their break up.

During the awkward interaction, Kieran is said to have spilled the beans on his new relationship, causing shock amongst the cast and his ex-wife.

A source told the MailOnline: "The cast were stunned after discovering Kieran had moved on so soon after filming for him and Kristina finished."

They continued: "Kieran had expressed how difficult committing to a new relationship was going to for him after he was betrayed by an ex-girlfriend but he met someone new shortly after his marriage ended.

"He was very emotional seeing Kristina handle the fact he was seeing a new woman given he still cares about her feelings."

The insider added: "With Kieran's hysterical tears and Kristina doing her best to remain strong, the reunion episode was incredibly tough for the former couple to film.

"Kieran's romance following his marriage to Kristina ended before the reunion episode was filmed."

The couple shocked viewers when they called it quits following weeks of marital bliss. However cracks began to show when Kieran revealed he didn't know if he had romantic feelings towards his wife.

Upon leaving the experiment, Kieran posted on Instagram: "Is there a better wife on this series that I could have been matched with? No. Do I regret letting Kristina go? No.

"This sounds brutal, I know.. but I wasn’t the man for Kristina, and she deserves someone to put her on a pedestal. Someone who can give their whole self to her, someone who can support her through the highs and lows. But I’m afraid that just isn’t me anymore. In the past absolutely, I wanted to be a healer, a helper, someone’s world.."

He added: "I’m not saying I’m the only one to ever go through really bad times in my life, not at all, but what I did go through has taught me exactly what I want and need from a partner, and although Kristina has a lot of gorgeous qualities, and is a beautiful human, I just can’t be the support that she needs, and that’s really sad.

"Obviously we signed up for a marriage, with the happy ever after and although it didn’t work, we are very good friends. She knows I’m on the other end of the phone if she ever needs me, and same vice versa."

The groom then apologised to his ex, saying: "Kristina, first of all I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I couldn’t be there for you, I’m sorry that I’ve been trying to decide over the last couple of weeks whether I have it in me or not.

"I’m sorry I voiced that you have similarities to a previous relationship, and I never meant to compare you. I’m just sorry I couldn’t make it work.

"Our wedding day, to date, was the most magical day of my life, and I will be forever grateful that it was you who came down the aisle.

"You and I smiled from ear to ear, a long with all of our loved ones AND the production team, and we went back to the hotel with our cheeks in our hands because they were hurting off grinning ALL day."

Whilst on the show, the groom ended up receiving backlash for his actions towards the 33-year-old, with many flans labelling him a 'red flag' following his behaviour.

However Kristina went on to defend her husband from hate comments, penning: "Guys please stop this negativity 🧡🫶🏼 I’m thriving and so is Kieran in our own ways and celebrating each other for how far we’ve both come xxx"