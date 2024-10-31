When is the MAFS UK reunion? Episode release date revealed

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be fiery. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When is the Married At First Sight 2024 reunion?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The latest series of Married At First Sight UK has seen plenty of explosive arguments, wife-swapping, feuds and brutal break ups as the series nine cast have kept us entertained for weeks.

While experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson gave advice to couples Amy and Luke, Charlie and Eve, Hannah and Stephen, Richelle and Orson, Caspar and Emma, Ross and Sacha, Lacey and Nathan, Polly and Adam and Kieran and Kristina, we'll see how the pairings have faired since leaving the experiment.

As the final vows loom upon us, many fans have started to wonder when the fiery reunion episodes will air.

When is the Married At First Sight reunion? Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode.

The MAFS UK series nine cast will reunite. Picture: Channel 4

When is the MAFS reunion?

Married At First Sight UK bosses have revealed the reunion episodes will air on Wednesday the 13th and Thursday the 14th of November.

The first episode will see tensions rise between two brides embroiled in a feud, as well as one couple arguing at the dinner table in what is rumoured to be the most explosive MAFS UK reunion ever.

The second episode on Thursday will involve the cast reuniting with experts Mel, Paul and Charlene as they discuss their time in the experiment.

The MAFS UK couples are set to come together one final time. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after it was reported Ross was refusing to attend the reunion episode following his split from Sacha, throwing filming into chaos.

An insider told The Sun: "Producers are shooting another Christmas special, bringing back some of the biggest MAFS faces from this series and the previous one.

"They are really keen to get Ross, given all the drama that has gone down after he dumped her following filming wrapping, but he doesn’t want to face her. He has been avoiding productions calls and won’t commit. Bosses aren’t giving up and will keep trying to persuade him, but as of right now he wants to move past the show and focus on his new relationship."

They added: "It’s a real blow for the production as the end of series reunion filmed before the latest run started airing, so they wanted to get back all the biggest characters to delve into the various dramas and feuds that have developed between the cast while the show has gone out on TV."