Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

19 September 2024, 20:30

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after
MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after. Picture: Instagram/@mccarthy91_/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Ross from MAFS UK including his age, job, daughter, tattoos, Instagram and footballing life.

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed groom Ross McCarthy to the experiment as he ties the knot with bride Sacha Jones.

With Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Brunson rooting for their marriage to succeed, many fans have become enamoured with the tattooed father-of-one and his new wife.

While we see him and Sacha navigate their new marriage, lots of us are keen to get to know the reality TV star a bit more.

How old is Ross from MAFS UK, what is his job, does he have Instagram, what are his tattoos, who is his daughter and where is he from?

Ross is looking for love on MAFS 2024
Ross is looking for love on MAFS 2024. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Ross from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight groom Ross is 32-years-old and ready to find the love of his life.

Speaking prior to entering the experiment, Ross revealed the kind of person he was looking for, stating: "I hope my new partner is beautiful, amazing, funny, easy to communicate with, the same character as me."

Where is Ross from MAFS UK from?

MAFS star Ross is originally from Manchester. The TV star revealed the reason he would make a great husband, saying: "I would make the perfect partner because I can cook! She can just sit and relax, put her feet up."

Ross is one of the grooms on MAFS UK
Ross is one of the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@mccarthy91_

What is Ross from MAFS UK's job?

The TV star is a painter and decorator, however he does have sporting past after enjoying a career as a footballer.

Ross use to play for Everton Deaf Football Club and was part of the first ever Deaf England squad up until 2022 when he retired to spend more time with his daughter.

Does Ross from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Fans can follow Ross on Instagram @mccarthy91_.He often shares pictures of his days out with friends as well as images of his young daughter.

Meet Ross from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross

Does Ross from MAFS UK's daughter?

Ross's daughter Bleu is an important of his life, with the groom often sharing pictures and videos of her on social media.

More recently the father-of-one shared a sweet clip of his daughter communicating in sign language with him.

What are Ross from MAFS UK's tattoos?

Married At First Sight star Ross has a number of tattoos including a lion on his neck, a cross on his arm and a large portrait of his daughter Bleu on his chest.

Ross has a number of tattoos
Ross has a number of tattoos. Picture: Instagram/@mccarthy91_

Is Ross from MAFS UK deaf?

Ross is the first ever deaf Married At First Sight UK groom. Born deaf, Ross has two hearing aids and also lip reads as a way of communicating.

It is important for Ross's wife to understand how to communicate with him, as the groom revealed: "I think my parents would like me to be with someone who I can communicate with, ‘cause obviously, I’m deaf. Communicating is more important for me and my family."

