Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

16 September 2024, 20:30

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024
Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @casparinthecountry

By Tiasha Debray

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS UK groom Caspar, from his age to where he’s from, his Instagram, job and past relationships.

As Married At First Sight UK kicks off, we’re getting to know the full 2024 cast as they lay their trust in relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling to help them find love.

Nature lover Caspar joins the hopeful grooms this year, taking himself away from his quiet life to find a lady to bring back to his two dogs.

Before the show, Caspar admitted: "The worst thing I've ever done in a relationship is being too clingy and scared them away, rather than giving them space to learn to love me".

How old is Caspar from MAFS UK, where is he from, what is his job, what’s his Instagram and who has he been with in the past? Here is everything you need to know.

Caspar is 34 years old
Caspar is 34 years old. Picture: Instagram: @casparinthecountry

How old is Caspar from MAFS?

Caspar is joining the show at 34 years old and he’s already raised the interest of other thirty-year-old ex-contestants, in particular, Peggy Rose from the 2023 season of the show.

Peggy left an 'OK Hand' emoji under Caspar’s introduction video, showing her approval.

Caspar works as a head gardener
Caspar works as a head gardener. Picture: Channel 4

What does Caspar do for a job?

Caspar adores the outdoors and has found the perfect job to suit his needs and he works as a head gardener out in a country estate.

Caspar’s love of gardening extends to the produce it can deliver and over on his Instagram, he seems to share simple recipes that he’s brought in from the garden like a homemade rhubarb compote.

Caspar often shares gardening videos on Instagram
Caspar often shares gardening videos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@casparinthecountry

Where is Caspar from?

Caspar left the big city to move to New Forest to work on the country estate.

Has Caspar ever been in a relationship before?

At 34 years old, Caspar has never had a serious relationship.

The gardener has already admitted that he’s found himself quite unlucky in love until now, and blames his own self-confidence for his inability to find himself a partner.

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Caspar

What is MAFS UK Caspar’s Instagram?

You can follow the gardening groom at @casparinthecountry and whilst he isn’t very active at the moment, you can enjoy sporadic posts of Caspar outdoors, cooking and enjoying a pint or two.

