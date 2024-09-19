Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight bride Polly, from her age to where she's from, her job, weight loss and Instagram.

Married At First Sight UK bride Polly Sellman is hoping her groom Adam Nightingale will be her forever partner, as they tie the knot on screen.

Their marriage didn't get off to the best of starts when Adam confessed Polly wasn't his usual type, however with Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson helping the pair sort out their differences, viewers are rooting for the pair.

As the rest of the contestants get married, fans are keen to learn more about Polly.

How old is Polly from MAFS UK, where is she from, does she have Instagram, what is her job and what has she said about her weight loss?

Polly is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Polly from MAFS UK?

MAFS star Polly is 28-years-old and believes she's at the perfect point in her life to find her happy ever after.

Speaking prior to taking part in the experiment, Polly said: "The reason I’m doing this is because I think it’s my time to find someone. I’m ready, I’m at a good age."

Where is Polly from MAFS UK from?

Polly is originally from Kent and has revealed who her loved ones would want her to be with, stating: "I think my parents would love me to be with someone who is very family-orientated and just cares about me and loves me, for me."

Polly is one of the brides on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman

What is Polly from MAFS UK's job?

The MAFS bride is a careers advisor. Despite being confident, Polly has some concerns regarding her nuptials, saying: "On my wedding day I think I’ll be most nervous about actually just getting along with each other straight away.

"I’m worried about there not being an initial vibe not not bouncing off each other."

What is Polly from MAFS UK's Instagram?

Viewers can follow MAFS star Polly on Instagram @polly_sellman. She often shares images of her days out with friends as well as pictures of her weight loss.

Meet Polly from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 bride Polly

Polly from MAFS UK weight loss explained

Prior to her series of Married At First Sight airing, Polly revealed she had lost around two stone this year.

The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Roll on the next 8 weeks to see what we can achieve 🦋 Proud post 😋This has been an ongoing journey since the end of March, and since then I've lost around 2 stone (with some help).

"It's not until I look at these photos back that I really do see how different I look. It's been a case of upping my water intake, eating less and moving more. And I love that I've found a huge passion for fitness again because of the routine I really kept to, and still do.

"The first photo was the end of March, the second was around the beginning of July, and the last is the most recent up to a comparison photo of me exactly this time last year in Aus to Friday evening.

"I still have a little way to go to get to my goal weight then when I'm there it's going to be building strength and maintaining the weight I've lost without living a restricted lifestyle and keep a healthy relationship with food and drink.

"I've always been confident however not so much with my body, now have a lot more self confidence and feel so much more comfortable in certain clothing whereas I didn't before. I dressed well for my shape and size but never felt hugely comfortable just the fact I knew how to dress to hide certain insecurities.

"However that's now changed and I don't think as much about covering certain things when I'm ordering clothes and it feels sooooo good 🙌🏼"