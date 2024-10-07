Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

By Hope Wilson

How old is Married At First Sight's Hannah, where is she from, does she have Instagram and what is her job?

Married At First Sight UK's Hannah is one of the newest brides entering the experiment as she hopes to find love on the show.

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are hoping that Hannah will be able to find her perfect partner.

While some of the other couples may be heading to splitsville, viewers are keen to see the new pairings make it to final vows without breaking up. But will Hannah meet her match? Only time will tell!

Hannah is one of the late arrivals on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is MAFS UK's Hannah?

Newbie Hannah is 33-years-old. Revealing why she thinks this is the time to wed, Hannah said: "I would make the perfect wife because I feel like I’ve been giving out wifey energy to boys that don’t deserve it, so I’m ready to give it to a husband.

"I want to be happy, I want to settle down with someone. I’ve got my life together, I’ve got a cute dog that needs a dad and I look good in white."

Where is MAFS UK's Hannah from?

Hannah is from Cheshire. When asked who her family would want her to be with, the bride said: "I think my parents would love me to be with just anyone that will take me off their hands."

Meet Hannah from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK’s Hannah

What is Hannah from MAFS UK's job?

Married At First Sight's Hannah is a health and fitness owner who lives her life at '100mph'.

Speaking about her perfect partner, Hannah stated: "I hope my new husband is ambitious and driven. He’s got good teeth, a bit of a cheeky boy, we have a laugh, but he’s emotionally mature."

What is Hannah from MAFS UK's Instagram?

Fans can follow Hannah on Instagram @hannahkate_norburn where she often posts of her nights out as well as behind-the-scenes pictures of her business.