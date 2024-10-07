Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

7 October 2024, 20:30

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK
Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight's Hannah and Stephen still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed another couple to the mix as Hannah Norburn and Stephen Nolson have tied the knot.

As one of the late arrivals, fans watched as these two wed in front of family and friends and begin their journey in the experiment. Whilst there was a clear connection between these two, the revelation that Stephen had four children came as a shock to his new wife.

However, with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are hoping these two can make it to final vows without breaking up, along with the rest of the cast.

But are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Hannah and Stephen are looking for love on MAFS UK
Hannah and Stephen are looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married At First Sight's Hannah and Stephen still together?

It is currently unclear whether Stephen and Hannah are still in a relationship, as their marriage is still airing on the show.

As per the rules on MAFS UK, none of the brides and grooms are allowed to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes in the experiment have been shown.

However we've done a little digging and found that neither Hannah nor Stephen are following the other on Instagram, meaning relations between the pair could be frosty.

Hannah and Stephen tied the knot on MAFS UK
Hannah and Stephen tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Hannah and Stephen's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Stephen and Hannah started their married life positively after they shared a sweet kiss on their wedding day.

However things took a turn when the groom admitted he had four children. This led to a shocked Hannah telling her fellow guests, putting their marriage in a sticky spot just hours after tying the knot.

