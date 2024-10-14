What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Following rumours that Married At First Sight's Hannah and Ryan have embarked on an affair, we've done some digging to find out what really went on between the bride and groom.

Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be set for a cheating scandal involving Ryan Livesey, 28, and Hannah Norburn, 33.

While experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have been helping the season nine brides and grooms work on their relationships, it looks like a couple swapping situation may be afoot.

While Hannah's marriage with Stephen is currently on the rocks, Ryan and Sionainn's relationship appeared to get off to a better start, meaning fans were shocked when these infidelity rumours began to swirl.

But what happened between Ryan and Hannah on Married At First Sight? Here is everything we know about their rumoured cheating scandal.

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story. Picture: Channel 4

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK?

Rumours surrounding a Married At First Sight wife-swapping scandal began brewing in early October, with TikTok influencer JetSetGypsea reporting that a bride and groom would leave their spouses and embark on an affair.

Whilst the names of the cast members who were involved in the scandal were initially kept under wraps, JetSetGypsea eventually revealed that Ryan and Hannah are the two contestants involved in the drama.

It currently isn't clear what actually happens between Hannah and Ryan as it is presumed that their affair will be shown on MAFS UK.

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Upon this news being released, many fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Hannah and Ryan's connection.

One user wrote: "I feel like Ryan might be right up Hannah’s street yano. #MAFSUK #MAFS"

Another added: "Ryan and Hannah have an affair on #MAFSUK whaaaat!!!"

With a third stating: "Ryan is amazing, funny, and hot! Hannah isn't quite stable enough emotionally, i don't think. #MAFSUK"

Ryan and Hannah are rumoured to have dated on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@ryanlivesey95/@hannahkate_norburn

Are Hannah and Ryan from MAFS UK still together?

It is currently unknown if Ryan and Hannah from Married At First Sight are in a relationship as they are not allowed to discuss their partners until their final scenes on the show have aired.

The pair currently do not follow each other on Instagram, meaning that their dalliance may not have ended on a positive note...