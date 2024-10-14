What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

14 October 2024, 15:59

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK
Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Following rumours that Married At First Sight's Hannah and Ryan have embarked on an affair, we've done some digging to find out what really went on between the bride and groom.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is rumoured to be set for a cheating scandal involving Ryan Livesey, 28, and Hannah Norburn, 33.

While experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have been helping the season nine brides and grooms work on their relationships, it looks like a couple swapping situation may be afoot.

While Hannah's marriage with Stephen is currently on the rocks, Ryan and Sionainn's relationship appeared to get off to a better start, meaning fans were shocked when these infidelity rumours began to swirl.

But what happened between Ryan and Hannah on Married At First Sight? Here is everything we know about their rumoured cheating scandal.

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story
MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story. Picture: Channel 4

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK?

Rumours surrounding a Married At First Sight wife-swapping scandal began brewing in early October, with TikTok influencer JetSetGypsea reporting that a bride and groom would leave their spouses and embark on an affair.

Whilst the names of the cast members who were involved in the scandal were initially kept under wraps, JetSetGypsea eventually revealed that Ryan and Hannah are the two contestants involved in the drama.

It currently isn't clear what actually happens between Hannah and Ryan as it is presumed that their affair will be shown on MAFS UK.

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK
Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Upon this news being released, many fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Hannah and Ryan's connection.

One user wrote: "I feel like Ryan might be right up Hannah’s street yano. #MAFSUK #MAFS"

Another added: "Ryan and Hannah have an affair on #MAFSUK whaaaat!!!"

With a third stating: "Ryan is amazing, funny, and hot! Hannah isn't quite stable enough emotionally, i don't think. #MAFSUK"

Ryan and Hannah are rumoured to have dated on MAFS UK
Ryan and Hannah are rumoured to have dated on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@ryanlivesey95/@hannahkate_norburn

Are Hannah and Ryan from MAFS UK still together?

It is currently unknown if Ryan and Hannah from Married At First Sight are in a relationship as they are not allowed to discuss their partners until their final scenes on the show have aired.

The pair currently do not follow each other on Instagram, meaning that their dalliance may not have ended on a positive note...

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series

MAFS UK bride leaves bosses 'raging' after leaking major plot spoiler

What we know so far about the MAFS UK cheating scandal

MAFS UK cheating scandal 2024: What we know so far and who it involves

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine heats up

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story

MAFS UK's Hannah blames 'bad edit' as she defends 'nasty' behaviour towards husband Stephen

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

There may be a feud brewing between the MAFS UK brides

MAFS UK viewers convinced of feud between Hannah and the other brides

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes

Coronation Street and Emmerdale face major scheduling changes in new shake-up

Exclusive
Gary Barlow talks to Heart 90s

Gary Barlow "intrigued" to see his ex-Take That bandmate Robbie Williams' biopic Better Man