MAFS UK viewers convinced of feud between Hannah and the other brides

9 October 2024, 17:30

There may be a feud brewing between the MAFS UK brides
There may be a feud brewing between the MAFS UK brides. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

There may be trouble brewing between the Married At First Sight brides...

Married At First Sight UK bride Hannah Norburn, 33, has hinted that there may be a feud brewing between her castmates after fans quizzed her on their friendships.

Earlier this week viewers saw the bride join the experiment as one of the late arrivals alongside her husband Stephen Nolson, 33, after they were matched together by experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

Whilst their marriage continues to develop on the show, it looks like Hannah's friendship with her fellow wives may not be smooth sailing.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old was asked by a fan whether she was friends with the girls, as they noticed Hannah was the only one not tagged in their posts.

Hannah met Stephen on MAFS UK
Hannah met Stephen on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The TV star replied to the comment, saying: "Oh really?! Hmm can't say I noticed tbh. I'm a busy gal living my best life."

At the time of writing, Polly, Holly, Kristina, Emma, Sacha, Lacey, Richelle and Sionainn do not follow Hannah on Instagram and she does not follow them either.

Despite this, none of the girls have commented on the situation meaning that we may have to see how their friendships play out on the show.

Hannah shared an interesting Instagram Story
Hannah shared an interesting Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

Elsewhere in the series, fans watched as a teaser for tonight's episode showed Hannah and Stephen arguing on their honeymoon.

During one tense scene viewers watched as the newlyweds bickered over dinner, with the bride accusing her husband of not sticking to his promises. However it looked like Stephen wasn't backing down as he claimed that it was Hannah's way or no way.

Hannah and Stephen look divided on honeymoon
Hannah and Stephen look divided on honeymoon. Picture: Channel 4

Whilst viewers will have to continue watching to see how their relationship develops on the show, tensions have started to rise between some of the original couples.

Earlier this week viewers watched as Richelle and Orson argued over the groom's feelings towards a past relationship, whilst Nathan had an awkward meeting with his mother-in-law.

