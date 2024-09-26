Furious MAFS UK fans brand Richelle a ‘red flag’ after snubbing ‘vulnerable’ husband Orson

Orson and Richelle haven't had the best start on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight fans were unhappy with Richelle's reaction to Orson's confession.

Married At First Sight UK viewers have dubbed Richelle, 48, as 'red flag' following her awkward interactions with husband Orson, 41.

As the other couples continue to get to know each other, Orson and Richelle have hit a sticky point in their marriage, with the 48-year-old refusing to move in with her husband and attend the first dinner party.

While the pair appeared to bond on their wedding day, their relationship has now been left in tatters after the bride told her new husband to "get over" his previous heartache.

This comes after Orson opened up about being cheated on in the past, however he didn't receive a welcoming response from his wife. Instead Richelle was confused how as to why he was feeling this way, despite tying the knot with her days earlier.

Richelle and Orson tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

The groom confessed: "I thought I was in love. I was in love - I try not to go back to that place again because every time I do, you know, those feelings come back to me."

Richelle then stated: "If you can't get over being cheated on five years ago then pfft. What the h***. Five - do you know how long five years is?"

Watch Richelle and Orson argue on their MAFS UK honeymoon here:

MAFS UK’s Richelle and Orson argue on honeymoon

After their honeymoon things appeared to go from bad to worse for the pair, leading to Orson attending the first dinner party alone.

Speaking to his fellow contestants, Orson said: "On the honeymoon I said to this girl, I'm getting feels. She felt that was too much too early.

"She literally left. I'm not sure if I'll see her tonight. I'm holding onto this little bit of hope."

Orson attended the first dinner party alone. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Richelle's behaviour towards Orson.

One user wrote: "Anyone else wondering why Richelle has signed up for mafsuk? Constantly grilling Orson throughout the wedding day 🚩 she doesn't like his openness or sensitivity. FGS give Orson a chance, we can't all be made of iron!"

Another added: "Richelle is inconsiderate asf, he opened up and she’s talking bout she don’t wanna hear sob stories?"

With a third writing: "Imagine going on a show to get married then start to freak out when your husband wants to be vulnerable and tell you about his past"

While the show continues to air, it is currently unclear whether Richelle and Orson are still together, however the pair do not follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that all might not be well in their relationship...