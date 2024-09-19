Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?
19 September 2024, 20:30
Are Married At First Sight UK couple Ross and Sacha still together? Their relationship explained.
Married At First Sight UK couple Ross McCarthy, 32, and Sacha Jones, 29, are hoping they've found their perfect match as they meet for the very first time on their wedding day.
With the help of dating experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are hoping the pair can navigate their newlywed life. However with Sacha being celibate, will this cause an issue in their relationship? Only time shall tell!
As the rest of the cast tie the knot, viewers have turned their attention to Ross and Sacha and are wondering if the couple are currently in a relationship.
Are MAFS UK couple Ross and Sacha still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.
Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?
As per the rules of Married At First Sight, Ross and Sacha are unable to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on the show have aired.
This means it is currently unknown whether the couple are still together and fans will have to wait a few weeks to find out how their relationship unfolds.
At the tine of writing, Ross and Sacha don't follow each other on Instagram, meaning relations between the two may be frosty.
Ross and Sacha's relationship timeline
Wedding day
Sacha and Ross met for the first time on their wedding day and things got off to an interesting start when the pair were asked to kiss after their vows.
During the wedding reception Sacha went on to confess to one of the guests that she was celibate, with the bride raising concerns that this may cause an issue in her marriage.
