MAFS UK's Sacha left 'devastated' after Ross dumped her days after show ended

Sacha and Ross are rumoured to be on the rocks. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Ross and Sacha have reportedly split, with the groom blindsiding his wife to begin a new relationship.

Married At First Sight UK favourite couple Ross McCarthy, 32, and Sacha Jones, 29, are set to split in dramatic fashion, leaving the bride "devastated".

As viewers continue to watch the pair's relationship progress on the show, MAFS insiders have now revealed that the two are no longer together, with Ross reportedly moving on with a new girlfriend.

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work."

They added: "She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

Ross and Sacha had a smooth start to their marriage on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

This will come as a shock to viewers who have been rooting for the pair after their connection blossomed in the experiment.

Sacha and Ross got married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

However there have been rumours regarding Ross being in a new relationship since leaving the show.

Prior to the series airing, the groom was reportedly sending messages to a mystery woman in August 2024, with one comment stating "I love you".

The father-of-one also posted "Couple of hours till ya in my arms again" on his new girlfriend's Facebook page in June 2024, appearing to confirm he had split from Sacha.

Ross has also updated his Instagram bio to include the letter 'M', which is believed to be the initial of his new partner.

MAFS UK Ross and Sacha are set for heartbreak. Picture: Channel 4

So far neither Ross or Sacha have commented on the claim as they are unable to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on MAFS have aired.

Elsewhere it looks like there are plenty of other relationship breakdowns on the way, including at least one cheating scandal which is set to rock the experiment.