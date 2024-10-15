MAFS UK couples retreat: Inside Suffolk's Retreat East countryside filming location

Inside MAFS UK couples retreat location. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Where is the Married At First Sight UK country retreat? Here's everything we know about the luxury Retreat East getaway set in the Suffolk countryside.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS UK 2024 has reached the halfway mark with the brides and grooms taking off this week to a countryside retreat to bond and work on their marriages.

This year, the cast of Married At First Sight series nine are being treated to a few days at Retreat East, a Suffolk countryside getaway located near Hemingstone.

While couples such as Caspar and Emma will grow closer during their time at the retreat, Richelle and Orson are set for more arguments, especially when it is revealed that Hannah held hands to the groom to make her own husband, Stephen, jealous.

Amid all the drama however, viewers will be blown away by the countryside retreat, the beautiful accommodation and the cosy settings.

The Married At First Sight couples will be spending a few days at Retreat East. Picture: Channel 4

Where is the MAFS 2024 couples retreat?

The MAFS 2024 couples retreat this year is set in the beautiful Suffolk countryside, in the luxury Retreat East in Hemingstone.

Retreat East hosts 35 acres of land, and has been converted from a 16th century farm into the luxury staycation which has seen the likes of celebrities Denise Van Outen, Ryan Thomas, Lucy Mecklenburgh, Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg and Binky Felstead kick back and relax there.

The venue has a total of 27 different accommodation options, including The Farmhouse, The Den, The Cow House as well as other huts and barns located throughout the land.

As well as stunning places to rest your head and kick back and relax, Retreat East also has an on-site restaurant, The Great Barn, as well as a spa, a gym and a wellness wing and a yoga meadow.

The venue can be booked for anything from product launches, PR events, brand events, meetings and corporate events as well as weddings.

There's also plenty for the MAFS cast to get up to at the retreat with a country club, bike rental, axe throwing, archery and tennis all available across the old farm.