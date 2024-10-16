MAFS UK couple set to be 'kicked off show' over 'controlling' behaviour

16 October 2024, 13:56 | Updated: 16 October 2024, 13:57

More claims have been made about the upcoming episodes of MAFS UK
More claims have been made about the upcoming episodes of MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight is reportedly set to be rocked with a surprise exit of one couple, with claims of controlling and potentially abusive behaviour.

MAFS UK viewers are said to be about to watch one of the series nine couples get kicked off the show over alleged "controlling and potentially abusive behaviour".

Married At First Sight was first hit with these claims when TikToker JetSetGypsea, known for sharing gossip about the hit E4 series, took to the video-sharing platform with claims that a couple will "disappear over night" in upcoming scenes.

In the video, she claims that she got her information from a MAFS cast member, and that the shocking twist comes amid one groom's "controlling behaviour".

Now, Channel 4 have released a statement on the claims, confirming that one couple does leave after a bride or groom decides they want out of the experiment.

It has been claimed that one of the MAFS UK couples leave the show over 'controlling' behaviour
It has been claimed that one of the MAFS UK couples leave the show over 'controlling' behaviour. Picture: Channel 4

TikTok star JetSetGypsea claimed in her video: "Apparently, in an upcoming episode there is a couple who disappears over night... sent home by production.

"Apparently it's because of his controlling and potentially abusive behaviour. Even I don't know who this couple is so I'm not withholding this information from you. All I know is that the cast member said is: 'it's not who you think it will be.'"

Channel 4 have confirmed that one couple leave the experiment, but have added no further details
Channel 4 have confirmed that one couple leave the experiment, but have added no further details. Picture: Channel 4

Following this, a MAFS UK spokesperson from Channel 4 told The Tab: “Contributors have the right to exit the experiment at any point they wish. Viewers will see one contributor opt to leave the process and, as one spouse cannot remain without the other, both halves of the couple exit, which will play out as part of their story, on screen.”

Of course, the nature of the show is that (although it is all filmed months in advance) cast members must remain tight-lipped about what will play out on screens, in order to maintain mystery for the viewers.

Married At First Sight is reportedly set to be rocked with a surprise exit of one couple
Married At First Sight is reportedly set to be rocked with a surprise exit of one couple. Picture: Channel 4

That, however, doesn't stop leaks from happening, with a more recent report claiming that bride Hannah and groom Orson are caught in a cheating scandal during the series.

Orson's bride Richelle also reportedly landed herself in hot water earlier this month after she took to Instagram comments to claim that her husband "tries to recouple" with another bride.

Following this, a source told The Sun: "Bosses are raging at one bride after she leaked a major plot spoiler before it aired while chatting to fans on social media.

"MAFS have now blocked comments on their official instagram now in a bid to plug the leak. They’ve also had words with Richelle and she’s been forced to restrict comments on her posts too. But the leak is all over TikTok now which is a shame as it ruins it for the real fans."

