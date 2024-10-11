MAFS UK bride leaves bosses 'raging' after leaking major plot spoiler

11 October 2024, 14:26 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 14:33

One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series
One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series. Picture: Channel Nine / Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight producers were reportedly left furious after 2024 bride Richelle leaked an upcoming storyline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK's Richelle reportedly landed herself in hot water with the bosses of the hit reality show after revealing a major spoiler from the series which is yet to play out.

Richelle, who married Orson on Married At First Sight, took to her Instagram earlier this week to accuse her husband of lying on camera about being cheated on, before dropping the bombshell claim that later in the series he tries to recouple with another bride.

Now, it has been reported that Richelle's outburst on social media left bosses "raging" as they were forced to step in and block comments on her Instagram page.

Richelle took to social media to defend herself against recent backlash, and claimed that Orson tries to recouple with another bride during the MAFS experiment
Richelle took to social media to defend herself against recent backlash, and claimed that Orson tries to recouple with another bride during the MAFS experiment. Picture: Channel 4

A source told The Sun: "Bosses are raging at one bride after she leaked a major plot spoiler before it aired while chatting to fans on social media."

"MAFS have now blocked comments on their official instagram now in a bid to plug the leak. They’ve also had words with Richelle and she’s been forced to restrict comments on her posts too.

"But the leak is all over TikTok now which is a shame as it ruins it for the real fans."

Richelle appears to have confirmed these reports are true on her Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the story followed by a meme of José Mourinho saying: "If I speak, I am in big trouble."

Richelle said that 'people will see the truth' in upcoming episodes of MAFS
Richelle said that 'people will see the truth' in upcoming episodes of MAFS. Picture: Instagram / Richelle Elle

The comments started after Richelle was criticised for her treatment of Orson on the show, with viewers branding her "nasty".

During one argument, Richelle accused him of "carving out a storyline" and "playing a role" for the TV show before questioning what his sons would think of him "crying on TV" about being cheated on five years ago.

However, Richelle was adamant she would have her own say, using the Instagram comments to claim that Orson had told her a producer of the show had told him to say he had been cheated on.

She also claimed that Orson will attempt to recouple with another one of the brides on the show, amid other reports of an upcoming cheating scandal.

In a comment on her Instagram, one fan wrote: "Doesn’t he leave you for another bride," to which she responded: "Yes he tries to recouple once I move out the apartment," before adding: "People will see the truth. It's a waiting game."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

What we know so far about the MAFS UK cheating scandal

MAFS UK cheating scandal 2024: What we know so far and who it involves

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine heats up

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story

MAFS UK's Hannah blames 'bad edit' as she defends 'nasty' behaviour towards husband Stephen

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

There may be a feud brewing between the MAFS UK brides

MAFS UK viewers convinced of feud between Hannah and the other brides

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Richelle has had a lot to say about her relationship with Orson

MAFS UK's Richelle claims Orson 'tries to recouple' with another bride

Latest TV & Movies News

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes

Coronation Street and Emmerdale face major scheduling changes in new shake-up

Exclusive
Gary Barlow talks to Heart 90s

Gary Barlow "intrigued" to see his ex-Take That bandmate Robbie Williams' biopic Better Man

MAFS UK's Emma has defended Caspar

MAFS UK's Emma defends Caspar after groom receives 'torrent of abuse' online

Exclusive
Kieran and Kristina have opened up about what fans can expert from the rest of MAFS UK season nine

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina hint at future 'drama' as more couples join the experiment

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Will Best facts: Presenter's age, partner and TV shows revealed

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu facts: Presenter's age, height, real name and boyfriend revealed