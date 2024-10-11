MAFS UK bride leaves bosses 'raging' after leaking major plot spoiler

One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series. Picture: Channel Nine / Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight producers were reportedly left furious after 2024 bride Richelle leaked an upcoming storyline.

MAFS UK's Richelle reportedly landed herself in hot water with the bosses of the hit reality show after revealing a major spoiler from the series which is yet to play out.

Richelle, who married Orson on Married At First Sight, took to her Instagram earlier this week to accuse her husband of lying on camera about being cheated on, before dropping the bombshell claim that later in the series he tries to recouple with another bride.

Now, it has been reported that Richelle's outburst on social media left bosses "raging" as they were forced to step in and block comments on her Instagram page.

Richelle took to social media to defend herself against recent backlash, and claimed that Orson tries to recouple with another bride during the MAFS experiment. Picture: Channel 4

A source told The Sun: "Bosses are raging at one bride after she leaked a major plot spoiler before it aired while chatting to fans on social media."

"MAFS have now blocked comments on their official instagram now in a bid to plug the leak. They’ve also had words with Richelle and she’s been forced to restrict comments on her posts too.

"But the leak is all over TikTok now which is a shame as it ruins it for the real fans."

Richelle appears to have confirmed these reports are true on her Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the story followed by a meme of José Mourinho saying: "If I speak, I am in big trouble."

Richelle said that 'people will see the truth' in upcoming episodes of MAFS. Picture: Instagram / Richelle Elle

The comments started after Richelle was criticised for her treatment of Orson on the show, with viewers branding her "nasty".

During one argument, Richelle accused him of "carving out a storyline" and "playing a role" for the TV show before questioning what his sons would think of him "crying on TV" about being cheated on five years ago.

However, Richelle was adamant she would have her own say, using the Instagram comments to claim that Orson had told her a producer of the show had told him to say he had been cheated on.

She also claimed that Orson will attempt to recouple with another one of the brides on the show, amid other reports of an upcoming cheating scandal.

In a comment on her Instagram, one fan wrote: "Doesn’t he leave you for another bride," to which she responded: "Yes he tries to recouple once I move out the apartment," before adding: "People will see the truth. It's a waiting game."