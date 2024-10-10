MAFS UK cheating scandal 2024: What we know so far and who it involves

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight UK is reportedly about to be hit with a cheating scandal, but where did these claims come from, who are they about and is there any fact to the reports?

MAFS UK is set to be hit with a cheating scandal after a TikToker, famous for spilling secrets about the show, has claimed that one of the brides and one of the grooms of the 2024 series have an affair, and it's all said to unfold on the show.

Married At First Sight viewers have been speculating over which couples will be torn apart by this shocking twist on the show, especially when the viral TikTok, by JetSetGypsea, claimed it would involve "at least one" of the people from the new three couples.

Meanwhile, other viewers have questioned how factual these claims actually are, as they wait to find out how the relationships unfold on the hit E4 series.

So, what is the truth? Will there be a cheating scandal on MAFS UK 2024? Who does it involve? Here's everything we know so far.

TikToker's MAFS cheating scandal claims

Speculation of a cheating scandal during MAFS UK 2024 first surfaced when TikToker JetSetGypsea shared a video on her page where she claimed an affair will take place during the series.

Known for sharing videos revealing "secrets" from the show, the video went viral and led to fans speculating over which bride and groom will be involved.

In the video, she claims that the affair happened between one of the brides and one of the grooms while the show was filming, and that the scenes will be included in the series.

"All hell is about to break loose on MAFS UK," she said: "And it's going to happen soon. There's about to be an affair. Not the one that happens after the show, there is going to be an affair on the show - which includes two couples. It's between one bride and one groom and the affair is going to be huge."

She went on to add that the affair will include at least one member of the three new couples - Amy and Luke, Hannah and Stephen, and Ryan and Sionainn - and that we will watch the fallout as the show continues.

In other claims, she says that another contestant from this year's series had a real-life partner on the outside and took part in the show for fame.

"There is a contestant on this show who has had a full blown real-life partner the whole time, from start to finish, and did the show just for the fame," she said: "I know it's not super shocking in itself, I know that a lot of the contestants were there for fame, but it's hard to believe that someone had an actual partner outside of the show. Apparently all the other cast members have all found out about it and they now don't speak to this person."

Is there actually cheating scandal on MAFS UK 2024?

At the moment, of course we do not know if there will actually be a cheating scandal on this year's MAFS, however, it isn't unheard of on the show. Last year, JJ and Ella became a couple after splitting from their wife and husband, and during MAFS Australia, Ellie and Jono went public with their relationship at the reunion.

The beauty of the show is that, while it was filmed months before, the cast are contracted to keep quiet about what happens and, more importantly, if they end up with their match.

With this in mind, it's unlikely we'll find out if there is a cheating scandal until it appears on our screens.

Who does the cheating scandal involve?

While the claims of a cheating scandal are yet to be verified, that isn't stopping fans from speculating who could be involved.

The TikToker says that the affair involves at least one member of the new couples who are; Amy and Luke, Hannah and Stephen, and Ryan and Sionainn.

At the moment, Amy and Luke are in a good place after a successful honeymoon, as are Ryan and Sionainn, who have bonded over their experiences with cancer. Hannah and Stephen, however, had a disaster of a honeymoon and even appeared to call their marriage off at one point during an argument.

Of course, this doesn't confirm anything, as we've seen with previous series, couples can have ups and downs throughout the series and turn their marriages around.

With the original couples, the pairs who are proving the best matches are Ross and Sacha, Nathan and Lacey and Kristina and Kieran, who have been in marital bliss since they first met on their wedding days.

Meanwhile, we've watched as Polly and Adam and Caspar and Emma have struggled through attraction issues, while Orson and Richelle can't seem to converse without having an argument.

While Alex and Holly have a great connection, the groom did previously say on the stag-do that he would recouple with another bride if he wasn't happy in his marriage.