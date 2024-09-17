MAFS UK groom Alex labelled 'red flag' over wife swap comments

17 September 2024, 11:50

MAFS UK groom Alex caused a stir on the show
MAFS UK groom Alex caused a stir on the show. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Things didn't get off to the greatest of starts with MAFS groom Alex, after he hinted he would be open to switching partners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight groom Alex Henry, 28, has been branded a 'red flag' after he revealed his wife-swapping intentions in the first episode of series nine.

As we watched the brides and grooms of the 2024 season meet, fans were shocked when Alex opened up about potentially switching spouces if he did not get on with his partner.

The RAF airman– who was recently revealed to have been jailed after going AWOL from his base to take part in the show– caused a stir with viewers and his fellow cast mates following these controversial comments.

Within minutes of meeting the his MAFS UK counterparts, Alex said: What if I’m not attracted to my wife and there is another lady that I am attracted to? You have to consider every option."

Alex made his debut on MAFS UK last night
Alex made his debut on MAFS UK last night. Picture: Channel 4

He continued: "Just because you've been matched up to somebody doesn't mean you are going to like them."

Bride Charlie then hit back at the groom, stating: "So go and be single yourself outside of this experiment then!"

Alex tried to defend his statement, claiming: "Everyone has taken my point of view like as if I am here to steal someones wife."

Watch Alex talks about wife-swapping on MAFS UK here:

MAFS UK’s Alex Henry wants a wife swap minutes into the show

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans gave their opinions on the controversial groom, with one user writing: "This guy saying about if he doesn’t find his wife attractive, wife swap, red flag #MAFSUK"

Another added: "B***** hell, who's the guy who already wants the option of wife swapping I missed his name. Way to win room babe... Don't think I've ever gotten the ick that quickly. Quite the achievement."

With a third stating: "Been on the show for 0.5 seconds and thinking about wife swap. Keep those thoughts in your head at least???? #MAFSUK"

Alex is one of the grooms on MAFS UK
Alex is one of the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after it was revealed Alex had spent time in military jail following him taking part in MAFS UK.

According to The Sun, the series nine cast member was stationed at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria and asked to take extra leave to join the show, however this was refused.

Despite this, the groom left the base and filmed Married At First Sight, however Alex was seized by military police upon his return and served 24 days of his 34 day sentence.

His spokesman told the publication: "He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities."

They continued: "He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate."

