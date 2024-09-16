MAFS UK's Alex jailed after going AWOL from RAF to appear on show

Alex Henry was jailed after taking part in MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@alexander.henry_/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight UK groom Alex Henry was jailed after taking part in the 2024 season.

Married At First Sight UK groom Alex Henry was jailed for abandoning his RAF post to go on the show.

According to The Sun, the series nine cast member reportedly left his base to take part in MAFS UK. Alex was stationed at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria and asked to take extra leave to join the show, however this was refused.

Despite this, the groom left the base and took part in MAFS UK 2024, however Alex was seized by military police upon his return and served 24 days of his 34 day sentence.

His spokesman told the publication: "He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities."

Alex is one of the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

They continued: "He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate."

Whilst fans are yet to see Alex tie the knot with his mystery bride on the show, the reality TV star has faced allegations of abuse prior to his stint on MAFS UK.

Meet Alex from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Alex

Following these allegations, a spokesperson for Married At First Sight UK said: "MAFS UK contributors are subject to rigorous background vetting, including multiple independent psychological evaluations and a criminal record check before they can be cleared to take part.

"We cast contributors based on the information we are legally able to access and we continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible."