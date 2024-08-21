MAFS UK 2024 first look: Husband pranks wife with false teeth on wedding day

The Married At First Sight UK 2024 trailer has been released. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

The Married At First Sight UK 2024 teaser has been released as we get a first look one of the couples.

Married At First Sight UK has released a first look for it's 2024 season, as we get ready to welcome a new batch of brides and grooms looking for love.

Everyone's favourite experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are confirmed to be returning to dish out some sound advice to the newlyweds as they embark on their new marriages. With the hopes of following the success of previous couples, only time will tell who will stay together and who will split before final vows.

Whilst the cast list has not been revealed yet, we have been able to catch a glimpse of one of the couples, with the husband appearing to pull a prank on his unsuspecting wife.

In the short clip, viewers watch as the groom slips some novelty teeth into his mouth to test if his new partner will see the funny side to his gag.

The MAFS UK groom was trying to surprise his wife with his teeth. Picture: Channel 4

As the bride walks down the aisle, she appears to be all smiles (and tears) as she meets her new husband for the very first time.

While the unnamed groom asks if she's okay, the bride goes on to exclaim: "These teeth! What the f***?!"

Watch the Married At First Sight UK 2024 teaser here:

Although we don't know who exactly is taking part in the new MAFS UK series, Paul C Brunson spoke to Heart earlier this year about what fans can expect from the cast.

Paul was quizzed by Jamie Theakston on what the contestants in the upcoming season will be like, with the expert replying: "It’s a true cross section of what I call the 'real UK'."

He continued: "Previous series you’ve had people who have wanted all of it, because you know we all want a little social status, but this group without a doubt is searching for their lifelong partner."