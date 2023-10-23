Married At First Sight UK shocking behind-the-scenes secrets revealed

Married At First Sight UK shocking behind-the-scenes secrets revealed. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Here's the best secrets from behind-the-scenes of Married At First Sight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK 2023 is in full swing with brides going off with other grooms, physical fights and much more drama.

The hit reality show sees hopeful singletons matched up by the experts with a potential partner who they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

The show is a huge production from the weddings to the honeymoons and beyond, with the cast being given rules they have to follow.

So what happens behind-the-scenes? Who organises the wedding, how long do they live in the apartments and do they get to choose their wedding dresses? Here's the best secrets from Married At First Sight.

Here's all the secrets you didn't know about Married At First Sight . Picture: E4

The couples are only allowed out on certain days

Married At First Sight groom Luke Worley told us that the filming schedule is so busy that the cast of the show are only allowed out a certain amount of time per week.

He told us he found it difficult having to miss important events for his family and friends during his time on the show.

Brides and grooms get to choose their wedding 'aesthetics'

When it comes to the weddings, while the production team are in control of planning the day, the grooms and brides do have a say on the general aesthetic of the day.

Some of the brides from this year's show told us that they were given a questionnaire where they could share their preference on venue and flowers. The MAFS team then have the task of combining the two contestants' preferences to create the perfect day.

Sometimes, however, it doesn't quite work out that way. Jordan Gayle's wife Erica Roberts told her fans that "every single thing" she asked for, she did not get.

She told fans on her social media: "I matched my bridesmaid dresses to the flowers and colour scheme, so when I saw orange and yellow flowers, it was not the vibe. It was the only thing I was really fuming about on the day."

Married At First Sight grooms and brides collaborate on their wedding day aesthetic . Picture: Channel 4

Brides get a budget for their wedding dresses

The brides also get given a budget to buy the wedding dress of their dreams.

Erica, a bride from the current series of the show, revealed to her fans that the budget is £1,200 but that this has to cover the wedding dress, accessories, shoes and bridesmaid dresses.

The couples don't actually get married

While the show is called Married At First Sight, the brides and grooms do not actual enter into a legally binding marriage on their wedding days.

A spokesperson for Married At First Sight UK told us that, like the Australian version of the show, the weddings are not legal marriages.

They explained: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

Married At First pay the contestants wages

While it has not been confirmed if the Married At First Sight contestants are paid to be on the show, it has previously been reported that the show cover the cast's wages for the time they're filming.

Former groom Bob, from an earlier series, said that the cast had to send over their payslips to the show before it started so they knew how much to pay them.

The Married At First Sight brides are given a budget for their wedding dresses. Picture: Channel 4

The cast have their phones taken off them

According to The Tab, it has previously been reported that when the couples move in together into the apartments, they have their phones confiscated.

They are instead given burner phones without social media so they can contact their partner and the fellow grooms and brides on the show.

Read more: