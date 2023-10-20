Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule all contestants broke

Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule everyone has broken. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has revealed the rule all cast members - including him - have broken.

Married At First Sight is one of the biggest reality TV shows in the UK which sees a handful of singletons marry a stranger, meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

The show is filmed in advance of it airing on TV, which means that couples like Luke and Jay, Paul and Tasha and Arthur and Laura have to make sure they don't reveal ahead of time whether their relationship was successful or not.

In fact, the show has rules in place for the cast members to ensure that people don't find out which couples are still together ahead of time.

Earlier this month, groom Luke Worley revealed that the contestants are not allowed to wear their wedding rings, and has now revealed another rule the cast are expected to follow - which has been broken by everyone.

Married At First Sight couples must follow strict rules to ensure their relationship status remains a secret . Picture: Channel 4

Taking to his TikTok page, Luke explained that cast members of a series aren't allowed to follow each other on social media.

He explained: "Basically we're not allowed to talk about our relationship, whether we're still together or not, we're not allowed to wear our rings.

"These are rules that have been put in place by the show so people stay engaged basically. We don't want to ruin people watching it."

He said that the cast are also not allowed to be seen in public with their partners, before adding: "One rule that everyone has broken is that you're not meant to follow each other on Instagram or social media or TikTok. But everyone pretty much follows everyone."

Of course, whether someone follows their husband or wife on Instagram doesn't confirm or deny that they are still together.

Luke said: "But it doesn't really change anything because if everyone follows everyone, we still don't know anyway."

The Married At First Sight brides and grooms have been guilty of following one another on social media. Picture: Channel 4

While some surprises have been revealed ahead of time - like Ella and JJ's cheating scandal or Luke being kicked off the show for fighting with fellow groom Jordan - most relationships are still unconfirmed.

This week, however, pictures of Brad Skelly's ex wife Shona Manderson and Adrienne Naylor's husband Matt Pilmoor appeared to reveal a new relationship in the cast.

